Pritzker signs more than 80 bills into law

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 80 bills Friday.

Many of them go into effect immediately, like one that creates licensing for “landscape architects” (Senate Bill 214).

Others go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, such as one requiring Illinois State flags bought by state institutions to be made in the United States (House Bill 605).

One that goes into effect July 1, 2022, Senate Bill 294 requires labeling “Do Not Flush” on nonwoven disposable wipes.

Pritzker signed the following bills:

Bill Number: HB 15

Description: Requires school districts to provide written notification to a student’s parent or guardian when a student commits an act of misconduct.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 18

Description: Allows school districts to perform teacher evaluations every two or three years, rather than every two years, if the teacher previously received a rating of ‘excellent’ or ‘proficient’.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 32

Description: Requires the Department on Aging to create and distribute a factsheet with resources to all home-delivered meals recipients.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 41

Description: Requires school districts to provide students and their families the option to send the student to an in-state special education residential facility prior to placing the student in an out-of-state special education residential facility.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 60

Description: Adds trampoline courts, dry slides, alpine slides, and toboggan slides to the list of “amusement rides”under the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 68

Description: Requires Hospitals to include within their quarterly report the number of female patients who have died and the number of female patients admitted to the hospital who died with a COVID-19 diagnosis and at least one underlying condition.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 214

Description: Adds “advanced practice nurses” and “associate physician” to the medical professionals certified to complete death certificates

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 266

Description: Amends the Guardians for Adults with Disabilities Article of the Probate Act of 1975 and expands substituted judgment by considering the current preferences and wishes of the individual with a disability to the level of their ability to participate in decision-making.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 369

Description: Grants a court hearing a case jurisdiction to make the findings necessary to enable a minor who has been adjudicated a ward of the court to petition the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services for classification as a special immigrant juvenile under federal law.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 375

Description: Requires the board of public universities and community colleges to notify adjunct professors about the enrollment status of their courses both 30 days and 14 prior to the start of a semester or term.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 399

Description: Creates the High-Speed Rail Commission, which is charged with creating a statewide plan for a high-speed rail.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 414

Description: Authorizes the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to institute the water and sewer assistance program.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 417

Description: Makes several changes regarding the City of Chicago Park District pension code.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 452

Description: Makes technical changes in the Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities Act to better align with the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately, except Commission on Volunteerism provision is effective January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 453

Description: Requires taxing districts with a levy more than $5 million to collect and publish ethnic and race data on vendors and contractors which do business with the taxing district.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 576

Description: Expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of a child.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 577

Description: Adds specificity to the model policies developed by the Illinois State Board of Education and school boards pertaining to suicide awareness and prevention.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 605

Description: Requires Illinois State flags purchased by State institutions to be manufactured in the United States.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 640

Description: Adds the Illinois Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Illinois as ex officio members of the Illinois Fire Advisory Commission.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 648

Description: Expands the percentages of eligibility for tenants receiving assistance under the Rental Housing Support Program to remain eligible for assistance.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 653

Description: Increases fees assessed on Clean Construction or Demolition Debris (CCDD) fill operations from 20 cents to 28 cents per cubic yard, and from 14 cents to 20 cents per ton, of material accepted.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 665

Description: Creates Entrepreneurship Assistance Centers, subject to appropriation to issue grants for non-profits, and community organizations, and provide career training to dislocated workers

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 694

Description: Allows a veteran to redact personal information and health issues from their disabled veteran license plate application.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 713

Description: Prohibits the sale of a device to a radon contractor for use in licensed activities without prior approval of the device from theIllinois Emergency Management Agency .

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 816

Description: Modernizes the use of paid sick leave for teaches and other employees of a school district with respect to the birth, adoption, or placement for adoption of a child

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 832

Description: Repeals budgetary mandates based off the recommendations of the Budgeting for Results (BFR) Commission.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1207

Description: Provides protections for employers who learn information about applicant’s compensation history when discussing loss of unvested equity or deferred compensation during salary negotiations.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: HB 1726

Description: Makes technical changes to several funds.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: HB 1795

Description: Makes clean-up changes the Illinois Trust Code.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 60

Description: Streamlines the process for disposing of surplus real property owned by the State.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 84

Description: Permits the Department of Natural Resources to sell a park space to the Village of Dunlap.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 116

Description: Allows boards of directors to have shareholder meetings remotely.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 154

Description: Requires multifamily rental units funded by the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to allow one to two pets per household.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 214

Description: Creates the Landscape Architecture Registration Act which will provide a standard definition and licensing process for landscape architects.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 273

Description: Increases investments made by local municipalities.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 294

Description: Requires clear and conspicuous labeling “Do Not Flush” on nonwoven disposable wipes.

Action: Signed

Effective: July 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 317

Description: Allows other units of local government to be eligible to receive certain tourism grants from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 338

Description: Makes changes to how the State Treasurer’s Office manages abandoned or unclaimed property.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 340

Description: Extends the tax credit for employer matching contributions.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 561

Description: Creates the Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) Reduction Act. Prohibits the use of firefighting foam containing intentionally added PFAS unless certain conditions are met. Adds other restrictions.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 581

Description: Makes the Illinois Office of the Comptroller the administering agency of State and University Employees Combined Appeal and makes other technical changes.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 593

Description: Strengthens the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 603

Description: Makes provisions for paramedics who are not subject to the compulsory retirement age applicable to firefighters.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 633

Description: Requires the Illinois Stated Board of Education’s school report cards to include data on the number of incidents of violence that occurred during school-related activities and resulted in student disciplinary measures.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 641

Description: Requires colleges and universities to advertise contact information for their Coordinator of Veterans and Military Personnel and Student on their website and social media accounts.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 652

Description: Requires that if Local School Council membership falls below seven members, then four members (at least two who are elected) shall constitute a quorum to meet for the sole purpose of filling vacancies.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 653

Description: Updates and clarifies how financial institutions may become approved State depositories and enter into agreements with the Treasurer’s Office

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 669

Description: Expands the Attorney General's authority to provide for additional oversight of the student loan servicer industry in Illinois.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 698

Description: Requires that state IDs be issued to persons upon release or discharge from the Department of Human Services and prohibits a person convicted of aggravated domestic battery from receiving a school bus driver permit

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 740

Description: Allows Bensenville to sell the White Pines Golf Course.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 808

Description: Clarifies that a student teacher candidate may not be required to submit test materials by video submission to obtain licensure.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 812

Description: Requires the State Board of Education to make available on its website the total number of personnel with a school support personnel endorsement , along with other information.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 922

Description: Clarifies the role of the Board of the Illinois State Museum.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 930

Description: Changes the deadline for the Task Force on Disability Income Insurance and Parity for Behavioral Health Conditions to submit findings and recommendations to the Governor and the General Assembly to December 31, 2022 (rather than December 31, 2020).

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 965

Description: Extends the repeal date of the Autism and Co-Occurring Medical Conditions Awareness Act to January 1st, 2027.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 968

Description: Requires private insurance plans to provide coverage for pancreatic cancer screenings.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1078

Description: Expands the definition of “physical therapy” to include the treatment of a person through dry needling and intramuscular manual therapy.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1079

Description: Requires licensees of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to complete a sexual harassment awareness continued education training course required for license renewals.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1086

Description: Deletes a provision in the Environmental Protection Act (EPAct) that allows persons to construct, install, modify, or close coal combustion residual surface impoundment facilities.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1089

Description: Improves the regulatory structure for Construction and Demolition recovery facilities under the EPAct.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1138

Description: Provides that the governing commission of a home equity assurance program that levied at least $1,000,000 in property taxes in 2019 or 2020 may not levy any property tax in levy year 2021.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1231

Description: Changes the definition of off-highway vehicle to exclude large non-highway vehicle.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1232

Description: Enables the state to provide financial assistance toward hangars or other airport buildings if they are of public-use, public-owned, and of public-benefit.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2021

Bill Number: SB 1245

Description: Requires the Department of Natural Resources to publicly announce which counties will have hunting season.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1247

Description: Cleans up language of the herptile act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1305

Description: Clarifies that the Bluford School District does not have to repay a grant for not being able to obtain LEED Silver certification from building construction.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1536

Description: Allows a rental vehicle company to avoid liability if the rental car is stolen and the renter fails to file a police report within 24-hours, cooperate with the rental car company and return the rental vehicle’s key.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1542

Description: Deletes language requiring that a Uniform Invoice be made out in triplicate.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1545

Description: Increases the damage requirement for vehicles to be considered salvaged or flooded.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1552

Description: Allows Juvenile Detention Centers to submit written requests to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice’s Chief of Records for records they have a specific need for.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1577

Description: expands the range of exemptions from attending school to include the mental and behavioral health of a child.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1592

Description: Prohibits insurers from denying or refusing to provide autism diagnosis and treatment services for those under 21 that are otherwise covered solely based on the location where the service is provided.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1599

Description: Creates the Human Trafficking Task Force Act. Sets guidelines on memberships and duties of the Task Force.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1600

Description: Includes restaurants and truck stops as establishments that must provide its employees with training to recognize human trafficking and appropriate protocols to report it.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1610

Description: Requires all higher education institutions to issue a Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey to students on an annual basis.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1632

Description: Makes technical changes to the Clinical Social Work and Social Work Practice Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1640

Description: Prohibits a school guidance counselor from intentionally soliciting or receiving gifts from prohibitive sources.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1672

Description: Requires the Department of Insurance to collect information on dog-related incidents and requires the information to be available online.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1673

Description: Makes technical changes to the Animal Control Act.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1690

Description: Creates the Illinois Small Business Fund and requires that DCEO use the fund to manage proceeds that came from investments that DCEO has taken from its Venture Capital Investment Program.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1714

Description: Amends a requirement that fire fighter training schools provide training on the history of the fire service labor movement to no longer apply to volunteers being trained.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

Bill Number: SB 1767

Description: Amends the Prevailing Wage Act and allows that certain contractor and project payroll information to be searchable to the public.

Action: Signed

Effective: Immediately

Bill Number: SB 1791

Description: Requires the Illinois Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study following the occurrence of any accident involving a pedestrian fatality that occurs at an intersection of a State highway.

Action: Signed

Effective: January 1, 2022

