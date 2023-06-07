Pritzker touts commitment to education during Freeport visit

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a visit at Blackhawk Elementary School in Freeport on June 6, 2023.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made a stop in Freeport Tuesday to discuss the recently passed budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

Pritzker visited Blackhawk Elementary School with other education and community leaders.

Part of the FY24 budget includes investments in K-12 schools, four-year and community colleges and workforce development.

“Quality early learning experiences provide the foundation upon which the rest of our children’s educational experiences rely,” Pritzker said.

The budget includes the Smart Start Illinois plan, which invests funding to eliminate preschool deserts, stabilize the childcare workforce and expand early intervention and home visiting programs.

It also includes funding to begin the overhaul of the childcare payment management system. Funding will also go toward creating 5,000 new preschool seats and strengthening the teacher pipeline.

Blackhawk Elementary School serves grades pre-K through fourth with about 300 students.

Not everyone was in favorite of the governor's visit.

State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-45, was against the budget that passed.

“This budget increases spending on education, which I favor, but fails to offset the increase with corresponding property tax relief," Sen. Chesney said in a statement. "Those who pay property taxes in the 45th District know we have some of the highest tax rates in the state. Some residents in this region pay an over 4% tax rate on their properties. Nothing in this budget reduces that burden."

The governor also stopped at Black Hawk College in the Quad Cities on Tuesday.

