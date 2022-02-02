Gov. JB Pritzker's $45.4 billion budget plan includes $1 billion in tax cuts

Gov. JB Pritzker addressed lawmakers and the public Wednesday with his annual budget and State of the State address.

In it, he outlined an optimistic message about Illinois and his $45.4 billion budget proposal which includes saving taxpayers $1 billion in tax cuts, the state's response to the pandemic, and increased resources for public safety.

“Illinois: the state of our great state is strong, unbreakable and enduring,” said Pritzker, who gave a mostly virtual address at the Old State Capitol. The speech was moved from the General Assembly because of the snowstorm that bore down on Springfield and much of the state. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the governor to deliver a virtual speech.

The Democratic governor highlighted several state programs aimed at increasing vaccination rates and supporting healthcare workers.

“Throughout this deadly pandemic, I’ve governed with a simple and straightforward philosophy: protect the most vulnerable, offer simple and straightforward help through the hard times, and make Illinois an example for the rest of the country for how to manage through the crisis,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also touted several state initiatives he said improved the state’s financial situation.

“I made a promise that day,” said Pritzker. “I said: “Budgeting will not be done any more by taking the state hostage, or by court orders, consent decrees and continuing appropriations but instead by debate and compromise and a return to regular order.”

The governor celebrated several financial wins that have happened since he took office. During his tenure, Illinois has received two credit upgrades and reduced a backlog to pay bills. At its worst, the state had $16.7 billion in unpaid bills, with some being unpaid for more than 500 days. He said the average bill now sits unpaid for about 15 days.

“Today, I’m pleased to announce that the state of Illinois will end this fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus,” Pritzker said.

The budget plan includes $4 billion in debt paydowns, which the governor's office said will repay all COVID-19 related borrowing, pay $900 million in delayed health insurance bills and $392 million to other bills, among other things.

The governor's proposed budget projects decreases from last year in both money coming into the state, down about 4.2%, and money being spent, down about 3.5%.

One of the main elements of Pritzker's proposal was the "Illinois Family Relief Plan," a tax reduction plan which his office said will save Illinois residents $1 billion.

“The Family Relief Plan can’t solve all the challenges of global inflation, but we can do our part to alleviate some pressure on Illinois’ working families,” said Pritzker.

The plan includes a one-year elimination of a 1% sales tax on groceries, holding the gas tax at its current rate until next year, a one-year fee waiver for healthcare worker and liquor license fees, and a one-time property tax rebate program.

Katherine Loughead is a senior analyst with the nonprofit Tax Foundation who studies and analyzes Illinois tax policy.

"It's providing relief in the short-term," she said when asked about the Illinois Families Relief Plan on Monday. "It's certainly politically popular."

Pritzker's proposal also includes $9.6 billion in contributions to the state's pension systems as well as $1.4 billion in pension buyouts and an additional $500 million contribution, which the governor's budget office projects will reduce the total liability by $1.8 billion.

This would be the first time since 1994 that the state will provide additional contributions to the state pension systems through ongoing state revenues, according to documentation from the governor's office.

Pritzker's budget for the 2023 fiscal year includes $612 million in spending increases on education, economic development, public safety, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, government services and pension payments.

In his speech, Pritzker prioritized public safety and crime.

“Crime is a complex and multi-faceted problem to tackle, and it’s cynical and counter-productive to simply shout ‘lock them up’ while providing fewer resources to the people and programs that prevent crime in the first place,” said Pritzker.

The governor's budget includes $18.6 million to increase the number of Illinois State Police troopers, $16.3 million to staff a new treatment center in Joliet for state prisoners and $250 million for violence prevention and youth employment programs.

Local lawmakers reacted to Pritzker's plan for public safety.

“The investment he was wanting to make with local police forces really resonated with me from my work on the Springfield City Council,” said Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield.

On the other side of the aisle, Republicans were also interested.

“Unfortunately, I’m still not hearing any response to our package,” said Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield. “We’ve put forward substantive policies to attack the problem and they’ve been ignored thus far.”

McClure was among a group of Republican senators who on Tuesday reintroduced a package of legislation to address crime-related issues.

Though Pritzker mostly spoke about issues and touted wins in his administration, he did spend time talking about former governors and those who continue to oppose his plans.

“Seats at the grown-up table will be off-limits to those who aren’t working in the state’s best interest,” said Pritzker. He also asked his audience to reject “carnival barkers” in the state.

Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said the comments were counterproductive.

“Those are the kinds of lines that the governor needs to get away from,” said Butler. “When he makes flippant comments like that, that disrespects the people who are elected to serve.”

Butler also was critical of the governor’s budget, saying that it was “a dangerous budget for Illinois.”

McClure shared Butler’s sentiment about Pritzker’s tone.

“The name-calling isn’t helpful on either side,” McClure said. “We need to cut it out.”

