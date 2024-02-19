Privacy experts warn about Facebook's 'link history'

TechCrunch

To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution. As an AI expert at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI), an international initiative to promote responsible AI use, Tiedrich develops approaches for AI that evaluate and manage risk while aligning law, policy and practices with science. Tiedrich, a tech transactions and intellectual property attorney, also served on the Biden Campaign Policy Committee and is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).