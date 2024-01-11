PrivatBank customers can now get new bank cards delivered free to homes across Ukraine and six European countries

Nova Poshta will deliver new or reissued cards to PrivatBank customers for free

PrivatBank clients will be able to receive new bank cards delivered by courier service Nova Poshta throughout Ukraine and in six European countries by the end of April 2024, Dmytro Musiyenko, a PrivatBank board member, announced on Jan. 10.

Delivery will be available to all customers who reissue an existing payment card or open a new digital card through Privat24 app, the state bank’s press service said.

To order a new PrivatBank card or reissue an existing one, a client will need to fill out an application in Privat24 and receive the card at a Nova Poshta branch or post office in Ukraine or via Nova Poshta courier to any address in Poland, Moldova, Lithuania, Germany, Czechia, and Romania.

PrivatBank extended the expiration date for all cards for 24 months from Aug. 1, 2023.

Previously, PrivatBank also provided the opportunity to disburse salaries via smartphone.

