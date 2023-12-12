PrivatBank terminals, ATMs down after Kyivstar network outage

PrivatBank aware of difficulties and making every effort to make our customers feel safe in this situation

ATMs and terminals belonging to Ukraine’s largest bank PrivatBank are down amid numerous technical problems affecting banks and mobile communications companies in Ukraine, the bank’s press service told an NV Business correspondent.

Read also: Kyivstar network failure should be fixed today, says minister

"We are aware of the difficulties and we are making every effort to make our clients feel safe in this situation. In the absence of mobile communication, customers can call support via Privat24 or write to out online chat, all they need is access to the Internet," the bank said.

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, faced a major outage on the morning of Dec. 12. Mobile connection and internet are unavailable and the operator's official website is also down.

“National roaming is not functioning because Kyivstar's network cannot transfer information about its subscribers to other operators' networks,” said Stanislav Prybytko, Head of the Mobile Communication Department at the Digital Transformation Ministry.

Read also: Powerful cyberattack caused Kyivstar outage that affected millions, company promises compensation

The Kyivstar mobile network failure should be fixed today after affecting millions of consumers, Minister of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said earlier today.

The company originally attributed the problem to a technical glitch but eventually blamed a hacker attack for the massive outage that affected much of the country.

On the same day, Monobank, a Ukrainian online banking service, reported a massive DDoS attack on its system, targeting Amazon's entry points, including the banks and the website, the bank’s co-founder Oleh Gorokhovsky reported on Telegram on Dec. 12.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine