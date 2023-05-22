Private astronauts welcomed aboard International Space Station

The population of the International Space Station grew from seven to 11 on Monday morning with the arrival of the private Axiom Space crew that launched from Kennedy Space Center.

The Ax-2 crew commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson docked with the ISS on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom at 9:12 a.m. after a 15-hour flight since lifting off from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 5:37 p.m. Sunday.

“That’s the fastest docking I’ve ever had,” Whitson said during the automated maneuver. Whitson, who is now Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight, had previously flown three times to space on both space shuttles and Russian Soyuz spacecraft. She already held the record for an American in space with 665 days logged, and is now adding on at least 10 more for the Ax-2 mission.

The rest of the four-person Ax-2 crew are space rookies. They include private customer and aviator John Shoffner and Saudi Space Commission astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali AlQarni.

Whitson presented her three crewmates with official astronaut pins during a welcome ceremony on board the ISS, declaring Schoffner the 598th astronaut, AlQarni the 599th and Barnawi the 600th.

Barnawi is the first Saudi woman in space while she and AlQuarni are the first Saudis on board the ISS.

The quartet become part of Expedition 69 on the ISS made up of the four members of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission that arrived in March and the three members of the Russian Soyuz crew that flew up last fall.

