Private citizen challenges Leschinskie's elected official status

Jan. 13—SUNBURY — A private citizen has joined Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz's challenge to Shamokin City Councilman Joe Leschinskie's ability to serve as a public official.

Michael Robinson, of East Lincoln Street, Shamokin, filed the complaint against Leschinskie, 37, who was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3 despite being a convicted felon, which bars him from serving as an elected official.

"Joey Leschinskie is causing irreparable harm on myself and to the city of Shamokin, PA," Robinson wrote in court documents.

He added, "I pray that Joey Leschinskie is removed from city council."

Senior Judge Harold Woelfel granted Robinson's request to proceed in formal pauperis, which means Robinson can continue his legal filings without a need to pay for legal fees.

Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that "no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this Commonwealth." Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine. The crime, Leschinskie told Saylor, is a well-known fact throughout Shamokin and Leschinskie said he was honest with the voters throughout the election campaign.

The challenge was filed by Matulewicz on Dec. 29. Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney's office first. If Saylor finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.

Leschinskie questioned Robinson's jurisdiction to file the complaint since he believes Robinson lives in Columbia County.

"I'm trying to help run a city," said Leschinskie. "I don't have time for illegitimate filings. I plan on ignoring this until I get an order from a judge."

Leschinskie was sworn into office at 8:59 a.m. Jan. 3, hours before the first hearing on Matulewicz's filing. President Judge Charles Saylor gave Leschinskie 14 days to find an attorney to represent him.

In unrelated matters, Leschinskie is scheduled for jury selection and trials for two criminal cases filed against him. He is scheduled for jury selection on May 9 on three misdemeanor charges involving the alleged recording of a trooper's testimony. He is scheduled for June 6 on five misdemeanor charges involving Leschinskie allegedly threatening a former councilwoman and her husband.