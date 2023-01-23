Private companies account for 45% of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's (KLSE:ELKDESA) ownership, while individual investors account for 31%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ELK-Desa Resources Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ELK-Desa Resources Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ELK-Desa Resources Berhad. Our data shows that ELK Group Sdn. Bhd is the largest shareholder with 35% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.0% and 3.5% of the stock. In addition, we found that Seng Hui Teoh, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad. Insiders own RM114m worth of shares in the RM509m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ELK-Desa Resources Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 45%, of the ELK-Desa Resources Berhad stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand ELK-Desa Resources Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - ELK-Desa Resources Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

