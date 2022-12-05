Private companies account for 53% of Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:BBW) ownership, while insiders account for 31%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BBW), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 53% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual insiders make up 31% of the company’s shareholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Azeus Systems Holdings.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Azeus Systems Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Azeus Systems Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Azeus Systems Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Mu Xia Ltd., with ownership of 51%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Wan Lik Lee is the second largest shareholder owning 27% of common stock, and Teik Khoo holds about 1.9% of the company stock. Wan Lik Lee, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Azeus Systems Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.. Insiders have a S$72m stake in this S$229m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 53%, of the Azeus Systems Holdings stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Azeus Systems Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Azeus Systems Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

