Private companies account for 55% of Far East Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:FAREAST) ownership, while state or government account for 25%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Far East Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FAREAST), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 55% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

State or government, on the other hand, account for 25% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Far East Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Far East Holdings Berhad?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Far East Holdings Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Far East Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Lembaga Kemajuan Perusahaan Pertanian Negeri Pahang is currently the company's largest shareholder with 25% of shares outstanding. Prosper Trading Sdn. Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 24% of common stock, and Hikmat Elit Sdn Bhd holds about 9.3% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Far East Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Far East Holdings Berhad. In their own names, insiders own RM222m worth of stock in the RM2.2b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 10% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Far East Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 55%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Far East Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Far East Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

