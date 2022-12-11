Private companies account for 60% of Frequentis AG's (ETR:FQT) ownership, while individual investors account for 16%

A look at the shareholders of Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 60% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 16% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Frequentis.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frequentis?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Frequentis. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Frequentis' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Frequentis. The company's largest shareholder is Frequentis Group Holding GmbH, with ownership of 60%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. With 10.0% and 8.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, B & C Industrieholding GmbH and Johannes Bardach are the second and third largest shareholders. Johannes Bardach, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of Supervisory Board.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Frequentis

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Frequentis AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own €30m worth of the €373m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Frequentis. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 10.0% stake in Frequentis. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 60%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Frequentis better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Frequentis that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

