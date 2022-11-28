Private companies who hold 39% of Medios AG (ETR:ILM1) gained 18%, institutions profited as well

A look at the shareholders of Medios AG (ETR:ILM1) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 39% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 18% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 36% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Medios.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Medios?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Medios already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Medios' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Medios. BMSH GmbH is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 15% and 5.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Medios

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Medios AG. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It seems the board members have no more than €503k worth of shares in the €460m company. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 24% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 39%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Medios has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

