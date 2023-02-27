Private companies invested in Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) copped the brunt of last week's CA$107m market cap decline

Key Insights

  • Aura Minerals' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

  • The largest shareholder of the company is Bergnol Holding Ltd with a 54% stake

  • Institutional ownership in Aura Minerals is 13%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 54% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And following last week's 14% decline in share price, private companies suffered the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Aura Minerals.

View our latest analysis for Aura Minerals

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aura Minerals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Aura Minerals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aura Minerals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Aura Minerals is not owned by hedge funds. Bergnol Holding Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 54% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. With 5.0% and 2.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda. and Van Eck Associates Corporation are the second and third largest shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Aura Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Aura Minerals Inc.. In their own names, insiders own CA$8.2m worth of stock in the CA$660m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Aura Minerals. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 54%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Aura Minerals better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Aura Minerals has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

