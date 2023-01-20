Private companies invested in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) copped the brunt of last week's S$150m market cap decline

A look at the shareholders of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited (SGX:BWM) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

As a result, private companies as a group endured the highest losses last week after market cap fell by S$150m.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding. The company's largest shareholder is Zhejiang Provincial Energy Group Company Ltd., with ownership of 30%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 23% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 15% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding Company Limited. It has a market capitalization of just S$279m, and insiders have S$3.4m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 18% stake in Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 55%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Zheneng Jinjiang Environment Holding (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

