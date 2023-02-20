Private companies own 30% of Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) shares but individual investors control 52% of the company

Key Insights

Lithium Power International's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 18 shareholders own 48% of the company

12% of Lithium Power International is held by Institutions

A look at the shareholders of Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 52% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lithium Power International.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lithium Power International?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Lithium Power International does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Lithium Power International's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lithium Power International. Our data shows that Minera Salar Blanco SpA is the largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. Regal Partners Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 3.8% of common stock, and David Hannon holds about 3.6% of the company stock. David Hannon, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

Our studies suggest that the top 18 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Lithium Power International

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Lithium Power International Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$236m, and insiders have AU$11m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 52% of Lithium Power International. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 30%, of the Lithium Power International stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that Lithium Power International is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 4 of those are concerning...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

