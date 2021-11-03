Private company ABK profits from no-bid deal with Vanderburgh County judge

ABK Tracking is located at 2004 Vogel Road in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 12, 2021.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — People on probation in Vanderburgh County must pay a private company more than twice as much for court-ordered drug testing and electronic monitoring as other county court programs charge thanks to an exclusive, no-bid deal with one of the judges, a Courier & Press investigation has found.

Circuit Court Judge David Kiely oversees the county's probation department, and about seven years ago he moved its testing and monitoring work from another private company to Evansville-based ABK Tracking. Kiely has never sought competitive bids for the services or asked for a written contract from ABK owner Danny Koester, the judge said in an interview.

"I don't tell him what to charge. It is a private company, and I'm obviously aware of what (the fees) are," he said.

The judge acknowledged that longtime local businessman Koester "is a friend of mine, like a lot of people" but said he uses the company because of the quality of the work.

"I don't have anything to do with their business, other than I hire them and I think they do an extremely good job," Kiely said.

The ABK deal has benefited not only the company but also the Vanderburgh County probation department: In the last five years, ABK has paid $433,207 into the county's supplemental adult probation fund, helping it grow to about $809,000. The fund, which is also supported by other court fees, pays the salaries for five of Vanderburgh's 13 adult probation officers and an intern.

ABK requires payment up front

People required to get drug tests as a requirement of their probation must give ABK $100 up front for setup and then $30 for each drug and alcohol urine test. If they are unable to pay, they can end up back in court.

The size of the ABK fees concerns Vanderburgh Superior Court Judge Wayne Trockman, who oversees the county's Drug Court and Community Corrections, a work-release program.

"I don't subject participants to those kind of costs," he said. "We can do it ourselves and do it a lot more efficiently and a lot less expensively."

Unlike the probation department, the programs under Trockman are run by court staff and charge $13 per drug or alcohol test. If participants can't pay up front, the cost is tacked onto their court fees so they aren't prevented from using the service.

Megan Husk of Evansville blows in a breathalyzer before her drug test for the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections Thursday morning, Aug. 26, 2021. The county's community corrections program and drug court charge $13 per test. People required to get drug tests as a requirement of their probation must give ABK $100 up front for setup and then $30 for each drug and alcohol urine test.

Trockman said he also is switching to a Lexington, Kentucky-based company that's charging the Community Corrections program $6 per month for each of its participants on electronic monitoring. Vanderburgh County Commissioners have not yet approved the contract.

Community Corrections has been using ABK, which charges $112 for weekly monitoring per user. The cost of monitoring is covered by the court.

Making it affordable is important to the treatment part of his court programs, Trockman said.

"Individuals are going to more readily engage and remain in treatment if it's not cost- prohibitive," he said. "Often times the people who need it the most are those who can least afford it."

The probation department is the only part of the Vanderburgh County court system that requires participants to deal directly with an outside company for testing and monitoring.

However, most of the lower-level-felony drug defendants in Superior Court either don't qualify for or don't want to enter Drug Court, Trockman said, and his only sentencing option in those cases is the drug and alcohol probation programs that use ABK.

Judge rejects competitor's proposal

Another company has offered to provide the same services for the probation department at a lower cost, but Kiely has declined to entertain its proposal.

Total Court Services, a Michigan-based company, already provides services to community corrections programs in Warrick, Posey and other Indiana counties.

In Total Court Services' proposal for Vanderburgh County, individuals would pay $15 per test.

For GPS monitoring, it would charge $100 for setup and $70 per week. ABK charges participants a $300 setup fee in addition to the $112 weekly fee.

Like ABK, Total Court Services gives a percentage of its income back to courts, but unlike in Vanderburgh's probation program, the money is used to help people who can't afford the fees.

Kiely said he did not consider switching to the company because of a civil lawsuit pending between ABK and Total Court Services' regional sales manager, a former ABK employee.

"I'm always looking for other companies. I'm always looking for what's best for the taxpayers and adequate for doing the job," he said. "I have companies come in and say, 'I can do this cheaper than they can.' Well, yeah, they are up in Michigan, they're out in California, and they can't possibly provide the service that ABK can."

Not only does Total Court Services charge other counties less for the same services, but ABK itself charges the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office less for GPS monitoring than it charges individuals on probation. The sheriff's office pays ABK $12 a day per person to electronically monitor some inmates while their cases are pending.

These are inmates who would otherwise have to be sent to other counties because of overcrowding in the Vanderburgh jail, Sheriff Dave Wedding said.

"If a judge orders it, we generally pay for it. We pay for it from our out-of-county housing fund," he said. "We do it because those are inmates we would otherwise have to keep in the jail."

Neighboring counties take a different approach. Posey County Community Corrections does its own drug testing and electronic monitoring with equipment it leases from Total Court Services.

Drug testing in Posey County costs $5, Director Justin Rutledge said, while monitoring is a $16 daily fee.

He said the costs are added into defendants' court fees and they are expected to pay on them as they are able rather than having to pay before they can access drug testing or GPS monitoring.

"We are providing a service to the community, and we are helping clients keep their lives on track," Rutledge said.

Testing at the Warrick County Community Corrections program is $5 for negative tests and $10 for positive tests, said Director Jennifer Fuhs, and GPS tracking is $14 daily. Warrick County also leases its equipment from Total Court Services and does the testing itself, she said.

Vanderburgh County Juvenile Court contracts with Total Court Services for GPS monitoring services, Judge Brett Niemeier said, and charges participants a $50, one-time fee.

"That is for no matter how long they are on it," he said. The money goes back to the county, which pays $17,500 to Total Court Services annually.

Niemeier said Juvenile Court said the juvenile probation office does not charge for drug testing because it is provided by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

'Puts people in impossible situations': Cost of Vanderburgh probation fees can mean jail time

'Saving taxpayers tons of money'

Kiely said he sees a therapeutic benefit in participants paying for their own drug testing and monitoring.

"I think there is value in a defendant paying for their cost, being responsible for their conduct that put them in that position. I think you get a value out of it, to be truthful," Kiely said.

Koester said in an interview that ABK is taking a financial risk by offering services to private individuals.

"Most companies do not want to do 'private pay.' They don't want to get into private pay because you lose a lot of money, and we have lost millions of dollars of people not paying us," he said. "People ... want the government to pay for everything."

ABK is "saving taxpayers tons of money," Koester said, by charging individuals directly instead of contracting with the courts.

ABK Tracking receives most of its business from Vanderburgh's courts, Koester acknowledged, profiting from the fees defendants pay for services they are court-ordered to use. He has previously estimated the work to be 90% of its business.

Koester confirmed to the Courier & Press that ABK does recommend that the probation department file court petitions to revoke probation when fees aren't paid – potentially resulting in individuals being sent back to jail – but he said ABK has had "very, very little success at getting paid" when it does this.

ABK had already been doing some business with Vanderburgh County's legal system when Kiely was first elected to Circuit Court in 2012, but another company was providing drug testing for the county's probation department at the time. Mindy Middleton-Bittner said her former company, Hi-Tech Investigative, provided the service from 2011 to 2014.

"We only charged one monthly fee to the probation department. We never charged the client," she said.

In the summer of 2014 that changed, Middleton-Bittner said, when she received an email from Kiely saying the court had found a better provider. She said she never received an explanation.

She currently owns and operates a genetic and drug testing company, GenTox.

Kiely told the Courier & Press that Koester made a pitch for using ABK instead.

"So I split it and I had both doing it for awhile as a kind of test," he said. "I saw that ABK was a better service."

After a few years, the arrangement with ABK changed to where the courts would refer defendants sentenced to probation for drug testing and ABK would pay an administrative fee to the court for the time court employees spent preparing each person's paperwork.

Kiely said he and Koester came up with the arrangement together but the decision to do it was his.

"We both discussed all that," he said. "But the buck stops with me."

Mark Wilson is a reporter for the Courier & Press. He can be reached at mark.wilson@courierpress.com.

