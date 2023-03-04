Private Debt Shops Are Flexing Their Muscles in Race for Loan Deals

Lisa Lee
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Private credit is going places that big banks wouldn’t dare.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the race to win debt deals that fund leveraged buyouts, direct-lending firms are in discussions to deploy one of the more unusual tools of finance: allowing a company to pay interest by taking on additional debt.

It’s a rare structure for a big new buyout deal, which are normally financed by banks arranging high-yield bonds and leveraged loans and sold to institutional investors. For those watching the rapid growth of private credit, in which investment firms bypass banks by arranging loans directly, it highlights the degree to which the industry is able to combine heft and flexibility to upend how multibillion-dollar deals are traditionally put together.

The payment-in-kind option for part of the loan, known as a PIK feature, is an arrangement being considered by private credit lenders including Apollo Global Management Inc., Blackstone Inc. and Oaktree Capital Management. The group is in competition with banks for the $5.5 billion debt backing the takeover of health-care technology firm Cotiviti Inc.

While it’s possible the PIK option won’t happen for this deal, their ability to quickly offer more appealing options, in this case a very borrower-friendly concession, is partly why private credit has been so successful in taking business away from Wall Street heavyweights.

To get caught up on the world of distressed credit, see The Brink newsletter

Banks, on the other hand, are in a weaker position. They have been saddled with deals they underwrote before credit markets tumbled last year. That’s left them struggling to offload the debt to institutional investors that became more bearish and made it more challenging to compete with terms being offered by private lenders.

US leveraged loan prices plunged to about 92 cents on the dollar last year, from near par at the start of 2022. Those prices started to rebound this year, and if that were to continue, it would ultimately allow banks to once again regain a competitive edge.

But for now, what was once their winning tactic — the ability to corral lots of investors in the market and put their balance sheet at risk — is now their disadvantage.

Elsewhere:

  • Investment-grade corporate bonds have erased almost all of their 2023 gains as stubborn inflation data lead traders to reverse course on the timing of rate cuts by central banks. The total return for the debt globally is now just 0.6% since the start of the year following the worst February on record, according to Bloomberg indexes. It’s a remarkable turnaround for high-grade bonds, after a record jump in January.

  • China Evergrande Group, has yet to reach an agreement with major creditors on a restructuring framework crucial to avoiding potential court-ordered asset liquidation, Alice Huang and Jackie Cai reported. For more on Evergrande’s restructuring efforts, see the latest Credit Edge podcast.

  • China Fortune Land Development Co., the first of China’s big builders to default, is said to plan its first onshore-bond payments in a year under its domestic restructuring framework. And a unit of Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. wants until 2027 to pay off some yuan notes.

  • Serone Capital Management has become the latest European hedge fund to liquidate a series of leveraged loans once destined to become a collateralized loan obligation under the management of PGIM Fixed Income. With diminishing chances of bundling the debt into CLOs profitably, at least in some cases, hedge funds are responding to a partial recovery in loan prices by selling off older warehouse lines of credit.

  • Ares Management Corp. is planning to launch a private credit fund targeting wealthy individual investors in Europe, hoping to get a slice of an increasingly sought-after pool of capital in the alternative debt markets.

  • Sotheby’s is pitching investors a first of its kind: a securitization of personal loans to the wealthy secured by their art collections, Carmen Arroyo and Charles Williams report. Discussions about the offering remain at the early stages but Sotheby’s expects to bring the asset-backed security to the market later in the year.

--With assistance from Kevin Kingsbury, Yuling Yang, Bruce Douglas, Alice Huang, Jackie Cai, Carmen Arroyo, Charles Williams, Tasos Vossos, Josyana Joshua and Finbarr Flynn.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Honda CEO touts EVs, but combustion engines could last until 2040

    Honda Motor Co is moving rapidly to catch up with electric-vehicle competitors in global markets, but the company's top executive said combustion engines could last through 2040 and beyond. That includes the establishment next month of a standalone business unit to oversee development of Honda's EV and battery business, which eventually could include an investment in charging stations, similar to Tesla Inc's Supercharger network, Mibe said in Marysville, Ohio, at the hub of the company’s U.S. operations. Mibe added that Honda is running feasibility studies on everything from chargers and advanced batteries to aerial vehicles and rockets, as well as new low-carbon e-fuels that could help keep combustion engines around - in performance cars, big trucks and airplanes - for another decade or two.

  • Here's Why You Should Hold On to Radian Group (RDN) Stock

    Radian Group (RDN) is well-poised to grow, driven by higher persistency, strong-performing real estate services and a strong capital position.

  • The YSL Case Is Stretching Fulton County’s Justice System to Its Breaking Point

    Attorneys in Atlanta describe widespread delays and disruptions to other cases as the prosecution of Young Thug moves slowly onward, with months still to go

  • The Week in Numbers: the case of the missing Tesla

    STORY: From a record quarter for the Sage of Omaha, to a disappointment at Tesla, this is the Week in Numbers. First up…$30.8 billion was the record annual profit at Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment giant. Income soared even as rising interest rates and foreign exchange losses took a toll in the fourth quarter. Buffett just calls it a “good year.” Almost 6% was the tumble for Tesla shares on Thursday. An investors’ day had seen the firm promise to cut vehicle assembly costs by a half. “We’re basically heading rapidly toward an electric, autonomous future.” But there was disappointment that boss Elon Musk failed to unveil a long-awaited cheaper model. Another 10% or so of Twitter’s workforce is hunting for new jobs. The New York Times says that’s the scale of the latest layoffs at the social network. Twitter has now shed well over half its staff since being taken over by Musk. $1.6 billion was the annual profit at Lufthansa. That compares with a loss of about the same amount a year before. With air travel demand surging back, chief executive Carsten Spohr says “Lufthansa is back”. And $145 billion was the trading volume at crypto exchange Coinbase over the past quarter. If that sounds like a lot, it’s actually just a fraction of the $547 billion seen a year earlier. Coinbase has been hit by the wider crypto downturn, sending it into the red over the period.

  • US Jobs Report and Powell Testimony Take Center Stage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- US job growth probably moderated last month after a blistering January pace, while the unemployment rate likely held at a 53-year low, illustrating a labor market that’s proved mostly impervious to the Federal Reserve’s massive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RunMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieAmazon Is Closing Its Cashierless Stores in NYC, San Francisco and SeattleAmericans Need to Be Richer Than E

  • Pennsylvania lawmaker won't quit amid sex misconduct claim

    A Pennsylvania state representative accused of sexual harassment said Friday he is not resigning but has stepped down from the Judiciary Committee and plans to enter inpatient treatment of some kind. In a letter to House Democratic leaders, Rep. Mike Zabel of Delaware County said he was “very mindful of and saddened by the sensitive and disturbing allegations against me." A union lobbyist said this week that Zabel sexually harassed her four years ago.

  • Shoppers Who’ve Tried a Lot of Shampoo for Gray Hair Say This Is the ‘Only One That Works Without Turning Hair Into Cotton Candy’

    Those with gray hair know that it’s a hassle at times to find the right match of hair care for your unique strands. There are plenty of products on shelves specifically crafted for blonde and brunette hair types, but not as many options for gray and silver strands. But we have good news: Rene Furterer […]

  • "Potential conscripts" start leaving Transnistria Yusov

    Andrii Yusov, Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, said that potential conscripts began to actively leave the territory of the so-called "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic" (PMR).

  • Redding man gets prison sentence on attempted murder, domestic violence charges

    A Redding man convicted of using an assault rifle to shoot and severely injure his girlfriend and a neighbor at a Redding apartment complex has been sentenced to 78 years to life in state prison, the…

  • NKY council member accused of selling drugs could be removed from office

    Fessler was arrested by the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force on Feb. 21 after a search warrant was executed at his home.

  • The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Most Promising Gold Stocks According to Analysts

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most promising new gold stocks according to analysts. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Promising Gold Stocks According to Analysts. Gold price has been in a seesaw mode as investors continue to weigh and predict the next move of the […]

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn warns interest rates will peak at higher level than expected; Here are 2 stocks he’s using to fight the Fed

    For much of the last two years, economists and investors have kept a close eye on inflation, and more recently, on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. That fast growing price increases, and the Fed’s switch to monetary tightening and higher interest rates, sparked fears of recession. But, in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed down, and the Fed has moved back to its usual 25-basis point rate moves. Markets have breathed a collective sigh of relief But billionaire investor Dav

  • 'All these tiny ticking time bombs' are threatening the market, and the coming week could deliver a big shock, trading legend Art Cashin says

    Wall Street legend Art Cashin told CNBC that "people aren't watching QT as closely as they should."

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • The new era of investing is here and stocks will no longer be the key player, a top global strategist says

    Insider's Phil Rosen sits down to interview Seema Shah, the chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management.