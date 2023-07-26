Private-equity backers of Plan B pill weigh $4 billion sale - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Private equity investors of Foundation Consumer Healthcare, which sells popular morning-after pill Plan B One-Step, are exploring a potential sale of the company, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The company may seek more than $4 billion, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Stakeholders, including Kelso & Co. and Juggernaut Capital Partners, are working with financial advisers and are at an early stage of deliberations, which may or may not result in a deal, the report said.

The privately-held company, which makes over-the-counter healthcare products, bought Plan B One-Step and other brands of emergency contraception from Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in 2017 for $675 million in cash.

Kelso, Juggernaut and Foundation Consumer Healthcare did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)