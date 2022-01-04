Private equity behemoth TPG aims for over $9 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

James Coulter co-founder of private equity firm TPG Capital, originally known as the Texas Pacific Group, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business forum in New York
·2 min read

(Reuters) -TPG is aiming for a valuation of as much as $9.3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering, as the private equity powerhouse finally moves closer to a stock market flotation after toying with the idea of going public for several years.

The firm, an investor in Airbnb Inc, Uber Technologies Inc and Spotify Technology SA, said on Tuesday it planned to sell about 28.3 million shares priced between $28 and $31 apiece in the offering.

TPG would raise about $877.6 million at the top end of the range. Its existing investors plan to sell roughly 5.59 million shares, the proceeds from which will not go to the firm.

The buyout giant, among the last major players in the industry to remain in a closely held partnership, has made its approach to go public several years after rivals such as Apollo Global Management Inc, KKR & Co Inc and Blackstone Inc floated their shares.

Founded as Texas Pacific Group in 1992 by David Bonderman and Jim Coulter, TPG made its first investment in 1993 in the then bankrupt Continental Airlines.

It now has around $109 billion in assets under management spread across companies in sectors from retail to healthcare.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based firm's move to go public comes amid a record surge in IPOs and merger and acquisition activity, which have fueled sharp rallies in shares of rivals.

That boom has boosted earnings at TPG, with net income for the nine months to September jumping more than fivefold to $1.7 billion, its filing showed. Its revenue surged to $3.89 billion, from $564.4 million a year earlier.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD LLC and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for TPG's offering. It expects to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TPG."

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Money Machines

    Stock valuations are driven primarily by expectations of future cash flows. Investors, therefore, should look closely at the ability of companies to generate significant cash flow -- and what the companies do with that cash flow. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) generated almost $66 billion in free cash flow over the past 12 months.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 70%, Says Oppenheimer

    As 2022 has now kicked into action, we should take a moment to understand current conditions. Yes, corona is still with us. The Omicron variant is spreading faster than others – but it is also less dangerous, and that brings the very real possibility that the true danger of the pandemic is receding. And yes, inflation is high – but the US Federal Reserve has rate hike in the pipeline, the traditional curative for high inflation. There’s a sense that inflation can be brought back down in 2022, if

  • These 12 ‘Dividend Aristocrat’ stocks have been the best income compounders over 5 years

    Faithful investors in companies that have raised payouts rapidly, including Target and McDonald's, have been rewarded with excellent stock performance.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's Landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • Single-Day $10 Billion Profit Erases Turkish Central Bank Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank posted an extraordinary daily profit of around $10 billion on the final day of 2021, sparking questions on what caused this overnight boon that will trickle down to the nation’s Treasury.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kr

  • My Top 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    Are you looking for passive income? Ring in 2022 with blue chip stocks that pay you for holding them.

  • 4 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Strong Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks - ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip (MCHP), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and MACOM (MTSI) - that are well-poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Stocks Keep Setting Records. Here Are 22 Undervalued Ones With Plenty of Upside.

    Stocks keep setting records. So Barron's looked for well-liked S&P 500 stocks trading below their average analyst price targets.

  • Want a 90% to 236% Return? Try These Growth Stocks, Says Wall Street

    History suggests the market won't be as strong in 2022 as it was in 2021, but that doesn't mean there won't be big opportunities.

  • This investing legend has been predicting surprises for the last 37 years. Here’s how he did last year — and what he’s forecasting now

    Byron Wien, the vice chairman of private-equity giant Blackstone, has been making his list of ten surprises for 37 years.

  • Why Lucid Stock Jumped 9% Today

    Shares of luxury electric car maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) soared the first trading day of 2022, gaining as much as 9.2% as of 2:45 p.m. ET Jan. 3. Leading EV makers just announced their latest monthly delivery numbers, but none could come even close to Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) performance. Tesla didn't just deliver a record number of 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter but crushed analysts' estimates by a huge margin.

  • Morgan Stanley Says Time Ripe for ‘Bottom Fishing’ Stock Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock investors can “add some more spice” to their choices as a new year begins and the pressure of keeping up with indexes eases, according to Morgan Stanley strategists. Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackThe Next Video Game From BioShock’s Creator

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • 2 Canadian Utilities for High Levels of Income

    A look at a pair of utility stocks paying a generous dividend

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy in 2022

    Fiverr is a global marketplace that connects freelancers with businesses seeking digital services like graphic design, digital marketing, and video. Freelancing is already a massive market, as U.S. freelancer income alone is above $815 billion. In Fiverr's estimate, its addressable market opportunity is over $115 billion and growing.

  • 22 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2022

    Despite the tumult of the continuing pandemic, Wall Street had itself another fine year. According to the company, global digital ad spend should average a 10% annual increase between 2019 and 2024 as people shift their content consumption habits.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Should Help You Pull Through Inflation in 2022

    Dividend Kings, which are companies that have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, are some of the most reliable passive income stocks that you will come across. The three Dividend Kings I will talk about below are also banks and insurance companies, which tend to be good hedges against inflation. With nearly $30 billion in assets, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is mainly a property and casualty insurer that does business in 45 U.S. states as well as some business in London.

  • The Pension Is Dead — Is the 401(k) Next?

    If you're younger than 40 years old, you may not even know what a pension is. Also called defined benefit plans, pensions used to be the primary source of retirement funding for American workers....

  • China Evergrande gets building demolition order; share trading halted

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cash-strapped property developer China Evergrande Group said on Monday it had been ordered to demolish 39 under-construction residential buildings on the resort island of Hainan, as its shares were suspended from trading. Evergrande is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities https://www.reuters.com/business/what-analysts-have-say-about-evergrande-default-risks-rise-2021-09-21, including nearly $20 billion of offshore bonds deemed in cross-default by ratings agencies last month after it missed payments. Once China's top-selling developer and now at the heart of an unprecedented liquidity squeeze in the property sector, Evergrande has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

  • Inflation Won’t Be Driving Markets in 2022. Here’s What Will.

    Rising consumer prices are yesterday's story. Here's what Larry Hatheway and Alex Friedman of Jackson Hole Economics are focusing on today.