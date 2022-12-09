Private equity firms account for 39% of Valens Semiconductor Ltd.'s (NYSE:VLN) ownership, while individual investors account for 22%

Every investor in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 39% to be precise, is private equity firms. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 22% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Valens Semiconductor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Valens Semiconductor?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Valens Semiconductor. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Valens Semiconductor. The company's largest shareholder is Genesis Partners Ltd., with ownership of 15%. The second and third largest shareholders are Magma Venture Partners and Magma Venture Capital Ii L.P, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 13%.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 52% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Valens Semiconductor

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Valens Semiconductor Ltd.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$26m worth of the US$472m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Valens Semiconductor. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 39% stake in Valens Semiconductor. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the Valens Semiconductor stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

