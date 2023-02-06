Private equity firms account for 51% of Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SGX:Z74) ownership, while individual investors account for 29%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Singapore Telecommunications, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Singapore Telecommunications?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Singapore Telecommunications does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Singapore Telecommunications' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Singapore Telecommunications. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Singapore Telecommunications

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Singapore Telecommunications Limited in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own S$5.7m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 51% stake in Singapore Telecommunications. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

