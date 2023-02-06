Private equity firms account for 51% of Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SGX:Z74) ownership, while individual investors account for 29%

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that private equity firms own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Singapore Telecommunications, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Singapore Telecommunications

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Singapore Telecommunications?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Singapore Telecommunications does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Singapore Telecommunications' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Singapore Telecommunications. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Singapore Telecommunications

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Singapore Telecommunications Limited in their own names. Being so large, we would not expect insiders to own a large proportion of the stock. Collectively, they own S$5.7m of stock. In this sort of situation, it can be more interesting to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 51% stake in Singapore Telecommunications. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that Singapore Telecommunications is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group. Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

  • NBA Insider breaks down Kyrie Irving trade; What's next for the Nets? | Ian Begley

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley analyzes the blockbuster deal that sent Kyrie Irving from the Nets to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and future draft picks. Where do the Nets go from here? What does this mean for Kevin Durant? Ian breaks it all down.

  • Nissan to buy up to 15% stake in Renault EV unit under reshaped alliance

    Nissan and Renault on Monday unveiled details of their redesigned alliance, with the Japanese car maker committing to buy a stake of up to 15% in Renault's electric vehicles unit Ampere. The alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors will also consider investing in Ampere, the companies said in a statement. "Nissan's intention is to invest up to 15% in Ampere, Renault Group's EV & Software entity in Europe, with the aim to become a strategic investor," the statement said ahead of a presentation in London.

  • Sununu: Biden going to ‘try to take credit’ for jobs, economy during State of the Union

    New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a moderate Republican, said that President Biden would try to take credit for the economy ahead of his State of the Union speech next week but argued such achievements of the administration were not impressive. Sununu, who is considering a White House bid of his own, argued on ABC’s “This…

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Index Fund to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    S&P Global is a financial company best known as the creator of the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as a benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market due to its diverse nature. Last year, economic uncertainty arising from red-hot inflation and rising interest rates caused the S&P 500 to fall into a bear market, and the index is still 15%  off its high. Not surprisingly, many growth stocks have fallen even more sharply, simply because growth stocks are usually valued based on future revenue and free cash flow, and those metrics tend to look quite grim during periods of economic hardship.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • With 64% ownership of the shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • 3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Here are three of the best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in February. When I think of low-risk dividend stocks, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) immediately comes to mind. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases nearly all of its properties to the U.S. government.

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

    There's no guarantee these stocks will split this year. But their share prices are certainly high enough to do so.

  • Inside the 19-Hour Meltdown That Junked Adani’s Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A beaming Gautam Adani stood beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, looking relaxed as hundreds of people gathered for the ceremonial signing at the Haifa Port, which the Indian billionaire is co-developing. Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonMagnitude 7.7 Earthquake Strikes in TurkeyUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Ne

  • Warren Buffett's Advice for Investing in a New Bull Market

    Happy days are here again. Maybe. Hopefully. The S&P 500 is up close to 16% above its previous low set on Oct. 12, 2022. To reach the commonly accepted threshold for a new bull market, it only needs to rise another 4% or so.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. At the core of the bull thesis for Medical Properties Trust is that people are always going to need healthcare, whether it's at a hospital or a clinical space. Right now, its collection of general acute care hospitals is worth around $14.8 billion in assets, and renting out those spaces is how it generated net income of $222 million in third-quarter 2022.