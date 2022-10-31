Private equity firms account for 52% of J.Jill, Inc.'s (NYSE:JILL) ownership, while individual investors account for 24%

If you want to know who really controls J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 52% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of J.Jill, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for J.Jill

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About J.Jill?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

J.Jill already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of J.Jill, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in J.Jill. Our data shows that TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. is the largest shareholder with 52% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 4.2% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Claire Spofford is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of J.Jill

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in J.Jill, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$8.3m worth of stock in the US$202m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 24% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over J.Jill. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 52% stake in J.Jill. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand J.Jill better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for J.Jill you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here