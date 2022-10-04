Private equity firms who hold 44% of EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR) gained 24%, institutions profited as well

To get a sense of who is truly in control of EBR Systems, Inc. (ASX:EBR), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 44% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 24% increase in the stock price last week, private equity firms profited the most, but institutions who own 35% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about EBR Systems.

Check out our latest analysis for EBR Systems

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EBR Systems?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in EBR Systems. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of EBR Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

EBR Systems is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Brandon Capital Partners with 26% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 14% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 9.9% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 58% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of EBR Systems

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in EBR Systems, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$7.4m worth of the AU$161m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 44%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for EBR Systems you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

