Private equity firms own 31% of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ) shares but individual investors control 41% of the company

If you want to know who really controls Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ETR:EUZ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private equity firms on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik is not owned by hedge funds. Eckert Wagniskapital und Frühphasenfinanzierung GmbH is currently the company's largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. Invesco Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 5.2% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 2.2% of the company stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own €2.7m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 31%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

