Private equity firms own 34% of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares but individual investors control 38% of the company

GoodRx Holdings' significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

50% of the business is held by the top 6 shareholders

Institutional ownership in GoodRx Holdings is 13%

If you want to know who really controls GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 38% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private equity firms make up 34% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about GoodRx Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GoodRx Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that GoodRx Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at GoodRx Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in GoodRx Holdings. The company's largest shareholder is Francisco Partners Management, L.P., with ownership of 21%. With 13% and 12% of the shares outstanding respectively, Idea Men, LLC and Spectrum Equity Management, L.P. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Douglas Hirsch, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of GoodRx Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$60m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 34%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 13%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

