Private equity firms revise China strategy as regulatory crackdown widens

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou
Kane Wu and Julie Zhu
·4 min read

By Kane Wu and Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Private equity firms are rethinking their strategies in China as a widening regulatory crackdown on some of the country's hottest sectors forces investors to scout for bets in other industries that they hope will be less vulnerable to sudden policy changes.

Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds are pivoting away from data-heavy, consumer-facing internet companies to sectors including semiconductors and renewable energy, industry executives said.

The shift comes as investors reel from a barrage of regulatory scrutiny and radical rule changes in the last few months targeting big domestic companies, mainly from the internet, private education and property sectors.

The move to ban private tutoring firms last month from making a profit from teaching core school subjects and raising capital, for example, is set to trigger a scramble https://www.reuters.com/business/private-equity-firms-scramble-exit-after-chinas-new-tutoring-rules-2021-07-27 among private equity investors to find an exit after pouring in billions.

The unexpected crackdown will not only cast a long shadow over PE investors' return prospects, but will also narrow investment opportunities at a time when many of them are sitting on billions of dollars worth of capital.

"We are faced with the most stern regulatory environment in over a decade, when market competition is the fiercest and capital the most abundant," said Richard Ji, chief investment officer and managing partner of All-Stars Investment.

"With increasing regulation, good companies are becoming fewer and more expensive. Overall, future returns for venture and private equity investors may decrease," said Ji, whose Hong Kong-based fund focuses on leading companies in new economy sectors.

Forty-three China-focused funds raised a total of $49 billion this year, nearing 2020's annual amount of $50 billion, according to Preqin data. Hillhouse Capital Group alone raised $18 billion in Asia's biggest non-state-backed fund in May.

The number of funds raised this year, however, is less than a third of last year and a steep drop from the fundraising peak in 2016 and 2017 when over 1,100 funds were raised each year, the data showed.

According to Chinese data firm Zero2IPO, in 2020, angel, venture and PE-backed investments totalled 887 billion yuan ($137 billion), up 14% year-on-year, of which 384.3 billion yuan went to IT, internet and semiconductor and electronics sectors.

In the first half of this year, investments totalled 470 billion yuan, up 50% year-on-year.

INVESTMENT POTENTIAL

As a result of the crackdown, many investors are shifting focus to sectors that are less prone to antitrust and data-related scrutiny such as semiconductors, automation, renewable energy, healthcare and business-focused tech services.

Those sectors are also seen by some executives to be in line with China's strategic goals, as, investors say, Communist Party rulers puts socialism before shareholders https://www.reuters.com/world/china/no-gain-without-pain-why-chinas-reform-push-must-hurt-investors-2021-07-28 and remake certain sectors to curb cost pressures and better serve ordinary people.

"China's demand for home-made chips and the trend of electrifying vehicles and autonomous driving will also create many new companies with investment potential," said Henry Zhang, president of Hong Kong-based Hermitage Capital.

The tech crackdown has cooled off valuations in internet companies and online education groups, investors said. However they pointed out in popular sectors such as retail, companies are still expensive.

Investors are also chasing tech firms that only concentrate on the Chinese market to avoid potential regulatory risks with their overseas operations, said a Beijing-based senior investor with a PE fund.

Having been caught off guard by the regulatory crackdown, some investors said they would now conduct more policy analysis when they evaluate a potential investment.

Some started reading The Governance of China, a multi-volume book written by Chinese President Xi Jinping, to find policy directions. Others said they would read more state media to pick up policy clues.

"We have to keep ahead of what the country is thinking," said Choon Chong Tay, managing partner and head of Vertex Ventures China, a VC firm backed by Singaporean state investor Temasek.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Julie Zhu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Virus-free New Zealand plans border reopening amid labour shortage

    Under pressure from businesses and public sectors facing a worker shortage that policymakers fear will fuel inflation, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to unveil plans this week to reopen the country's borders. Ardern garnered global praise for containing local transmission of COVID-19 via an elimination strategy, imposing tough lockdowns and slamming New Zealand's international border shut in March 2020. The dairy, horticulture, housing, services, health and broader public sector have all reported acute staff shortages, and called on the government to raise border blocks.

  • 'He broke the law': Former Cuomo aide who filed criminal complaint reveals identity

    A former aide for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who filed a criminal complaint against the Democrat for multiple instances of inappropriate touching revealed her identity on Sunday and insisted her former boss "broke the law."

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Here Are the 12 Best Dividend Stocks I Own Right Now

    Some investors concentrate their portfolios on just a handful of stocks. I like too many businesses to limit my choices. As a result, my portfolio is rather large -- typically between 40 and 50 stocks.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • At US$3.97, Is It Time To Put Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) On Your Watch List?

    While Accuray Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ARAY ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Based on the...

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your 401(k) Account, Based on Your Age

    Retirement seems like a far-off thing that we never really feel prepared for, but young people might be on a better path than they think. According to data from Fidelity's retirement platform, people...

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in August. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we progress into the latter half of 2021, […]