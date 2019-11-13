What Is a Private Equity Fund?



It’s likely that most investors rarely thin about the world of private equity, even though private equity funds control billions of dollars in assets. In the best cases, they reap enormous returns for their investors and help launch some dynamic companies. These funds are not for casual investors, but it can be helpful to learn how they operate and ways you can directly or indirectly invest in them. We’ll cover the private equity fund basics here, but if you have large assets to invest, consider working with a financial advisor who can explain how specific funds work.



What Makes Private Equity Funds Distinctive?

Like hedge funds and mutual funds, private equity funds pool resources from multiple investors to spread risk and increase buying power. It’s what they invest in that sets them apart. Hedge funds and mutual funds may invest in stocks, bonds, money markets and other financial products, and they can generate profit quickly. In contrast, private equity funds’ investments are narrower and longer term. They mostly target companies in a promising startup phase or companies in trouble that need restructuring or new management. These investments often can take years to pay off. 10-year time horizons are not unusual.

Beginner investors typically don’t start with private equity funds for several key reasons. Institutional investors, such as pension funds, insurance companies and foundations, make up the majority these funds’ participants. Individual investors generally come with deep pockets and lots of experience. To just get started, most funds require hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars in initial investments. They also will charge annual maintenance fees, and also performance fees when they generate returns.

What’s more, these funds are not regulated as tightly as public investment vehicles like mutual funds. And since private equity focuses on companies with little immediate value, there is substantial risk of failure. Success may depend on talented fund partners who can help make the companies viable and attractive to buyers, For this reason, it may be critical for investors to understand key details about the fund and private equity firm that controls it before joining one.

Types of Private Equity Funds

Generally, private equity funds use one of two methods of investing: venture capital and buyout, or leveraged buyout. Venture capital funds look for startups that need capital but don’t want to assume lots of debt. Since these companies initially have little value, funds are betting on the quality of the companies’ talent and ideas.

Buyout or leveraged buyout firms invest in established businesses and may take controlling stake of the organization or buy it outright. Private equity funds that pursue leveraged buyouts may take on considerable debt to gain control of these companies. They also may take an active role in restructuring and managing the company to bring it back to profitability. Generally, buyout funds tend to be larger than venture capital funds.

How Do Private Equity Funds Work?

private equity fund More



Most private equity funds are limited partnerships. With this structure, there are two classifications of participation: general partners and limited partners. The general partners select the investments and manage the fund. Generally, the talent and track records of general partners are major selling points that attract limited partners.



Limited partners may be institutions or individuals. Once invested in the fund, they have no input on investment selections or decisions. When the firm collects funds for the investments, limited investors may not know exactly what they are about to invest in. What they must do is commit assets for a specific amount of time, usually a period of years. So if a limited partner is unsatisfied with the investment selections or fund performance, they have limited recourse until they’ve fulfilled the time commitment.