Private Equity Is Smashing Records with Multi-Billion M&A Deals

Benjamin Robertson and Beata Wijeratne
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The private equity industry is on a spending spree like never before.

Buyout barons Blackstone Group Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., KKR & Co. and others account for a record 30% of global transactions this year, with deal flow and fundraising close to all-time highs.

Investors are flush with cash and looking to put the money to work. In the U.S., a private equity consortium recently announced one of the biggest leveraged buyouts of all time. And in the U.K., PE funds have been at their busiest since the financial crisis, targeting household names including grocery chain Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. By mid-2021, the sector had amassed a record $3.3 trillion of unspent capital, including $1 trillion held by buyout funds, giving it significant fire power for fresh acquisitions.

“Lots of funding and investment opportunities have created a real boom in private equity,” said Meziane Lasfer, a professor of finance and researcher on private equity at Bayes Business School in London. “The more PE firms take over companies, the more they grow, the more cash they can extract from their investments, the more opportunities they can take.”

The industry’s success, however, is drawing greater scrutiny from authorities across the globe, potentially limiting future returns.

Track Record

The industry has nearly tripled in size since the start of 2011. Combining equity deal value, exit value, and fundraising, the sector is on track to top $1 trillion by year-end, Hugh MacArthur, Head of Global Private Equity at Bain & Co, wrote in July.

While critics say managers simply extract as much cash as possible from highly leveraged and vulnerable companies, fans like to highlight the sector’s track record of growing businesses while outperforming equities. The industry’s performance is hard to measure. Academic research on this point is mixed and there’s no agreement among investors on a standard metric.

The money flows show little sign of slowing down. Private equity is now starting to expand into the retail market by rolling out products for household investors in the hope of tapping a savings pool worth upwards of $74 trillion.

New Records

The biggest buyout names have moved into credit, real estate, infrastructure and other areas, leading to new records in fund raising.

New York-based KKR alone raised a record $59 billion in the second quarter across its various private market strategies. Carlyle Group Inc. is seeking to raise as much as $27 billion for its latest flagship fund, in what would be the largest-ever private equity pool.

The latest asset class that everyone wants is secondaries: vehicles that focus on buying existing portfolios of private equity holdings from investors who want to exit before funds mature.

Secondaries also step in to buy out existing investors when fund managers want to continue holding an asset beyond the life time of the fund. The latest deal: In mid-September CVC Capital Partners agreed to acquire $8 billion secondary buyout specialist Glendower Capital.

The industry’s drive into different investment strategies has helped push overall assets under management at major managers to levels exceeding many leading mutual fund houses.

Bigger Targets

With bigger funds come bigger deals. Private equity is steadily creeping into transactions that were previously the preserve of big businesses or sovereign wealth funds.

By clubbing together, several PE funds and key investors can pool resources to take on ever more ambitious targets. That’s what happened in June when Blackstone, Carlyle, and Hellman & Friedman, alongside Singapore’s GIC Pte in June announced a majority stake in Medline Industries Inc. in a deal worth more than $30 billion.

Also aiding the rise of ever larger deals has been the proliferation of private credit funds that have stepped in post-financial crisis to replace banks in some of the more riskier lending areas.

U.K. Hotspot

The U.K. has been a center of deal activity. Thanks to a permissive takeover code, a hands-off approach from government, and cheap valuations, the U.K. is on track for its busiest year of private equity deals since the financial crisis.

At present Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC, Fortress Investment Group and others are trying to buy blue chip stalwart Morrison. Meanwhile, U.K. authorities are probing another PE deal, a bid by Advent International Corp-owned Cobham Ltd. to buy rival Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, on national security grounds.

Trouble Ahead

To be sure, while there is little at the moment to stop the flood of money into private equity, the sector’s growth is drawing more attention from regulators and politicians.

In the U.S, senior Democratic Party members are debating measures that would make it harder to add leverage on deals, as well as end tax breaks for fund managers. While in the U.K., a mid-market tabloid’s on-going campaign against private equity deals shows how the once obscure industry is starting to attract more hostile media.

More significantly, China has announced a crackdown on private equity funds raising money directly from domestic retail investors. That effort may put a significant dent in global fundraising numbers.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prenetics to Merge With Hong Kong Tycoon Adrian Cheng’s SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Covid-19 testing laboratory Prenetics Ltd. has agreed to merge with tycoon Adrian Cheng’s U.S.-listed blank-check company Artisan Acquisition Corp.Prenetics has an enterprise value of $1.25 billion in the deal to take it public, according to a statement Thursday. The special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is also raising $120 million to support the transaction. Investors in the private investment in public equity, or PIPE, include Aspex, PAG, Lippo, Dragonstone an

  • How T-Mobile's John Legere Ripped Up Your Wireless Contract

    Deutsche Telekom's top brass got what they thought they wanted at first when hiring John Legere. They got a maverick instead. Good thing.

  • Pandemic-hit Qantas weighs new pay structure to keep key executives

    Qantas Airways Ltd said on Friday it was considering new ways to structure pay to ensure it could retain key executives as it enters the third financial year affected by the pandemic-driven slowdown in travel. Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder said executives had faced a high workload with no annual bonuses for the last two years, and a continued wage freeze at a time when attrition was rising across the airline. In the case of CEO Alan Joyce and executive management, any incentive plan would take the place of the traditional annual bonus plan, Goyder said, adding that a decision was expected in the second half of the financial year.

  • Supply fears lead EU vaccine industry to seek home comforts

    European companies playing key supporting roles in COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing are working to move production and supply chains closer to their customers to guard against trade restrictions that have interrupted supplies during the pandemic. Germany's Merck KGaA, whose Life Science unit is one of the world's largest makers of bioreactor gear and supplies, told Reuters it is pushing to spread its production network geographically so that fewer shipments have to cross customs borders. U.S. regulations in particular, which give priority to companies fulfilling U.S. government contracts, have posed a challenge for Merck as its seeks to meet soaring demand for supplies such as sterile fermentation bags and filters.

  • Spain’s Grifols Bids for Creat’s Blood-Plasma Firm Biotest

    (Bloomberg) -- Grifols SA made an offer for German blood-plasma supplier Biotest AG, which is controlled by China’s Creat Group Corp. Grifols offered 43 euros for each ordinary share and 37 euros for each preferred share, the Spanish company said Friday. That’s 23% and 4.2% higher respectively to Thursday’s closing prices.Creat’s Tiancheng unit controls about 90% of Dreieich, Germany-based Biotest’s common stock.Barcelona-based Grifols, which has a market value of almost 12 billion euros ($14.1

  • Malaysia's Top Glove quarterly earnings plunge 48% on slower sales

    Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted on Friday a 48% drop in its fourth-quarter earnings as the steady rollout of vaccines worldwide pulled down the demand for gloves. The world's largest medical glove maker recorded a net profit of 607.9 million ringgit ($145.88 million) during June-August, compared with 1.17 billion ringgit a year ago, lagging behind the 8.69 billion ringgit estimate by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. Revenue slumped 32% to 2.11 billion ringgit, a stock exchange filing showed.

  • China Evergrande is not 'too big to fail', says Global Times editor

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times warned debt-ridden property giant Evergrande Group that it should not bet on a government bailout on the assumption that it is "too big to fail". It was the first commentary to appear in state-backed media casting doubt on a government bailout for the country's No.2 property developer, whose shares fell on Friday for the fifth consecutive day amid concerns it is heading for default. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers and investors, with regulators warning its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

  • China’s Evergrande to Let Angry Investors Bid on Discounted Properties

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group plans to let consumers and staff bid on discounted properties this month to repay them for billions in overdue investment products as the embattled developer seeks to preserve cash, according to people familiar with the matter.The company will organize an online property event by Sept. 30 for investors who opt for discounted real estate in lieu of cash, said two employees who were briefed on an internal call Thursday and asked not to be identified. Evergrand

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends. While they tend to be less flashy in some respects, value stocks don't have to be boring, and they have the potential to put up market-crushing returns if purchased at opportune times.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • If You Invested $2,000 in Moderna Stock in 2019, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the hottest biotechs on the market thanks to its rapid development of a functional coronavirus vaccine. With an abundance of fanfare, Moderna went public in late 2018, and it was the largest biotech initial public offering (IPO) in history at the time. In particular, management had already started to accentuate critical capabilities like the potential for rapid and inexpensive research and development (R&D) compared with that necessary for older non-mRNA vaccine technologies like modified adenoviruses.

  • AMC Will Accept Cryptos Other Than Bitcoin. These Digital Currencies Are Rising.

    The movie-theater chain and favorite among individual investors previously announced it would accept Bitcoin for ticket and concession payments.