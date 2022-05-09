Private investigator on Dee Warner case says arrest forthcoming

From left, Chris McDonough, host of "The Interview Room" on YouTube, talks with investigator Billy Little Jr. about Little's investigation into the disappearance of Dee Ann Warner of Franklin Township on Sunday's livestream of McDonough's show.

TIPTON — A private investigator working with relatives of a missing Franklin Township woman says he's collected evidence that points to a manslaughter charge and he expects an arrest to be made soon.

Monday, the morning after an online show where Billy Little Jr., the private detective in the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, revealed new details in the investigation, Little and Gregg Hardy, Warner's brother, held a news conference at the event center at Hardy's farm.

Dee Warner, 52, of Tecumseh has been missing since the morning hours of April 25, according to a news release from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information that may be helpful in locating Warner is asked to contact the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office at 517-263-0524.

The two said they have received hundreds of tips, and Little said that he has worked 16-hour days on the case interviewing people from sun-up to sun-down. The information gathered all points to Dale Warner, Dee's husband, being the sole person of interest in the case.

Dee, they said, was a victim in an abusive relationship wrought with domestic violence. Dee was planning to get away — not by going to Mexico or Jamaica — like Dale has suggested, but by purchasing a lake house about five miles away from the Hardy farm.

Although Dee tried to hide her attempt to get away from Dale, he found out about it, Little said. Dale kept tabs on essentially everything Dee did and attempted to control her environment as much as he could, Little said.

The evidence in the case is circumstantial and right now, Little said, that they can essentially prove a manslaughter case; that Dale and Dee had a fight, Dale got carried away and, in the heat of the moment, killed Dee. Still, the case for financial crimes coupled with the manslaughter case could send Dale to prison for life, Little said.

The family also plans on filing a wrongful death suit and are putting a team of attorneys together to represent them in the civil matter.

Little's impression of Dale was of a stereotypical domestic abuser.

"I actually had the opportunity a couple of times to see him face to face. So my interactions with him, he seemed to go from zero to 60 in a split second, which is kind of how he was described; very laid back, like quiet, didn’t talk much and then in a moment, boom!" Little said.

Little said that without Hardy being so persistent the case would have gone cold long ago. He also noted that the media attention is keeping the case moving forward and that he believes a resolution is coming.

During Sunday's online show Little explained that the bucket of Dale's front-end loader was clean the morning after Dee went missing, but did not elaborate. Little said during the news conference that he thought Dale had used the loader to move Dee's body.

Little came into town Thursday for a meeting with the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office during which he shared the details of his investigation. Little and Dee's family remain on cordial terms with all law enforcement agencies working on the case.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide a timeline as to when there would be any further movement on the case.

Little is calling for Dale's arrest and is confident that it will happen.

"He’s going to be arrested. He will be arrested. There’s no question about that. There is going to be an arrest whether it’s today, tomorrow, a month from now," Little said, noting that his team has actions it can take in the case to move it forward, not specifying what though.

He said he did not want to put a deadline on when that would happen but mentioned potentially July 29, which would have been Dee's birthday.

"I'm not ready to put a deadline on it, but I know that her birthday was July 29, right?" Little said looking at Hardy who confirmed with a nod of his head. "If I was going to put a deadline on it I would say July 29, and after that we're going to take some additional steps to get things moving. But we’re not going to wait for a prosecution. This needs to happen."

