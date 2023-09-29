Private investigator releases new findings in unsolved missing geologist case

A private investigator has released new information in the unsolved missing person case of a 24-year-old Tempe geologist.

Daniel Robinson, last seen on June 23, 2021, disappeared after leaving his worksite in Buckeye, Arizona, where he was employed by the engineering company Matrix New World.

After finding Robinson's jeep crashed in a ravine, Buckeye police initially ruled out foul play, but David Robinson, Daniel's father, remained convinced something more was at play.

“The official explanation just does not make sense," said David. "Why would he want to disappear like a monk?”

Private investigator for 3LawsRecon, Jeff McGrath, is a retired police officer who specializes in collision evidence.

McGrath suspects the crash was deliberately set up. McGrath discovered that Daniel's jeep had been driven for approximately eleven miles after its airbags deployed, according to David.

Furthermore, McGrath identified red paint transfer on the jeep, suggesting a prior collision before it ended up in the ravine. The rancher who located Daniel's jeep has also expressed skepticism about the accuracy of the official timeline of events surrounding this incident, said David.

“[The rancher] was in that ravine on July 17th looking for his cattle. He came back back on the 23rd and reported the vehicle. So it was not there for 30 days,” explained David.

McGrath also discovered that somebody besides the police went into Daniel’s room after the disappearance. This individual not only ransacked Daniel's closet but also gained access to his laptop.

“I was able to get the Tempe Police Department to do forensics on all of my son's electronics from his personal computer to his gaming system," explained David. "And in that information that I did receive back, someone was in his apartment looking through his computer searching Google history, just fooling around on this computer.”

David, an Army veteran, can't imagine why someone would want to hurt his only son, but he does have a few theories.

“I’m looking at every angle," he said. "He’s a young black male, a black geologist, it could have just been simple jealousy.”

A Fox10 article reported that police cited strange behavior from Daniel in the days before his accident, like saying he was in love with a woman he barely knew. David takes issue with this account.

“I talked to him on the phone for about two hours about two days before he went missing," said David. "We talked about that young lady and it was the first time I ever heard about her. But he never said he loved her and I never said that to law enforcement. I don’t know where they got that from.”

David was displeased with Buckeye Police Department's handling of his son's case.

“They set us in an interrogation room and had us sit there for 15 minutes, and try and come up with any behavior that seemed odd or strange," said David.

Eventually, Daniel's sister told police that her brother stared off at the wall for a long period of time two weeks before disappearing.

“In my opinion, my son's case has been sensationalized by the Buckeye PD and I am currently fighting against that,” said David.

As a father, Robinson says this fight will never end.

“I cannot stop searching for my son," said David. "I cannot stop making sure he receives the justice he deserves and the respect he deserves.”

Robinson hopes the public will continue to show interest in his case so that it does not become a cold case. He actively maintains a YouTube channel, website and an anonymous tipline at 844-602-0660.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New information on Daniel Robinson, who has been missing since 2021