Private investigator says the DNA in a death penalty case does not conclusively show guilt

Supporters of an Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for execution in September continue to proclaim his innocence, disputing the attorney general’s claim that evidence in the case "overwhelmingly" points to his guilt.

A private investigator claimed that DNA samples collected by investigators from the death row inmate and the murder victim are a 30% match, which he said investigators have not explained, and also alleged other possibly conflicting evidence, including a shoeprint too small to fit the inmate, dozens of fingerprints left in the victim's vehicle that don't match his, and a sketch that might instead bear resemblance to the inmate's father.

Investigator David Ballard, hired by the anti-capital punishment group Death Penalty Action, is arguing that, in contrast to what the Oklahoma attorney general's office has claimed, the DNA evidence does not “conclusively” show guilt for Anthony Sanchez, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the brutal 1996 death of OU dance student Juli Busken.

“One of the questions that still has not been answered is the fact that the DNA chart (...) shows that Juli Busken is a 30% match to Anthony Sanchez, and that shouldn't happen, unless you're a family member,” Ballard said during a virtual news conference Wednesday. “And then you go to all of the other evidence, none of which matches to Anthony Sanchez.”

The latest firestorm in the high-profile death penalty case was sparked last week after an Oklahoma lawmaker urged Gentner Drummond to reprocess DNA evidence in the case upon hearing questions about its accuracy.

The AG’s office led by Drummond, however, is standing by its prior investigation, denying the legislator's request and offering rebuttals for allegations from Anthony Sanchez, Ballard and other advocates.

“The Office of the Attorney General has consulted with an expert regarding the concerns of Sanchez’s supporters,” said Phil Bacharach, a spokesman for the AG's office. “Their concerns are unfounded. Insisting that something is amiss does not make it so. It is beyond any doubt that Anthony Sanchez is a rapist and a murderer.”

What are Anthony Sanchez and his supporters requesting? What is the AG's response?

Abraham Bonowitz, executive director of Death Penalty Action, hired private investigator David Ballard to review Anthony Sanchez's case.

Anthony Sanchez has long maintained his innocence in Busken's murder, recently claiming that his father, Glen Sanchez, confessed to killing her before dying of suicide last year. Ballard said Anthony Sanchez’s legal counsel requested a hearing earlier this year to introduce evidence that could support this claim, but the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the request.

Drummond described Anthony Sanchez's claim as “ludicrous” and “cowardly” in a statement earlier this week, saying that DNA analysis “thoroughly discredited” his allegation.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is pictured Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in his office.

Anthony Sanchez also said publicly in June that he wanted to move forward without his court-appointed attorneys, whom he alleged as "incompetent," and would continue attempting to prove his innocence claim on his own behalf. He has also decided to avoid a request for clemency from Gov. Kevin Stitt, because of what he described as the governor's unwillingness in the past to grant clemency, even if the state's pardon and parole board recommends it.

But "no court has ever found Sanchez’s attorneys were ineffective in his case," Bacharach told The Oklahoman.

Why did Rep. JJ Humphrey request DNA be reinvestigated?

State Rep. Justin Humphrey wrote a formal letter via email to Drummond last week requesting the AG’s office reprocess DNA evidence after hearing of concerns about accuracy in the initial testing.

The AG’s office publicly denied the request earlier this week, saying that recent DNA testing had been completed ruling out Glen Sanchez as the murderer and pointing to “overwhelming guilt” for Anthony Sanchez.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Humphrey said he regretted the request had turned into a media spectacle and added he did not want to seem as if he “was challenging the AG.”

Humphrey also said he was writing another letter Wednesday back to Drummond, thanking him for the work he’s done in recent months to improve confidence in the system. But he also told The Oklahoman that Ballard had “raised not just one issue but a couple of more issues” that warranted another look.

“Again, if we have DNA evidence, that should be easy for us to confirm, and if it was not run appropriately, if it was done back 20 years ago when there were questionable practices going on — for me, after what we’ve seen in so many cases, we need to correct that breakdown in the system and restore faith in it.”

Humphrey reiterated his support for the death penalty, but also said he’s a “pro-get it right” person, as well, saying there should be “no question” of guilt when it comes to executions.

Humphrey, who chairs the Oklahoma House Committee on Criminal Justice and Corrections, has previously butted heads with corrections officials and state investigators last month during a House hearing on rapes at Oklahoma prisons. He reflected on what he believed to be inadequacies during investigations into alleged assaults and misconduct, and wondered if similar issues might be showing in the Anthony Sanchez case.

Advocates request completely new tests, not just review of old evidence

Ballard told The Oklahoman that he believes newer DNA samples of both Anthony and Glen Sanchez should be retested completely. He also argued that old methods used to analyze Anthony Sanchez’s and Busken’s DNA might not have taken into account the possibility of the evidence being contaminated.

Bacharach disputed this allegation Wednesday, saying that nothing has ever been presented showing that the evidence was improperly stored and that Anthony Sanchez was required to give up a DNA sample while serving time for a burglary.

He did, however, say that, as far as he knew, no new DNA sample of Anthony Sanchez has been obtained or tested.

Potential issues with DNA testing in decades-old death penalty cases are why, Humphrey told The Oklahoman, the public trust needs to be restored in the criminal justice system.

“I can tell you, I’ve lost faith, and I think a lot of Oklahomans have lost faith,” Humphrey said. “And I think that we, as public servants, need to go the extra mile to restore faith in our systems, and that’s really all I was saying to the AG, and I don’t think that’s a bad message.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Investigator disputes Oklahoma AG's DNA evidence claim in Sanchez case