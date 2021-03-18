A private investigator says The Sun paid him to dig up private information on Meghan Markle and her family

Meghan Markle. Hannah Mckay/Pool/Getty Images

The Sun hired a private investigator to access information about Meghan Markle.

Daniel Portley-Hanks says he gave the outlet her phone number, address, and Social Security number.

Prince Harry recently sued The Sun's publisher over separate phone-hacking claims.

Famous private investigator Daniel "Danno" Portley-Hanks was hired by a UK tabloid to dig up personal information about Meghan Markle and her family when she first started dating Prince Harry.

A representative for News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, confirmed to Insider that the UK tabloid paid Portley-Hanks, a private investigator from the US, for information on Markle in 2016.

Portley-Hanks gave The Sun a "comprehensive report" on Markle, as reported by the BBC, which contained her Social Security number, phone numbers - including her cell phone number - and addresses.

It also reportedly included information on Markle's family members, her ex-husband, and an ex-boyfriend.

The New York Times reported that Portley-Hanks used the service TLOxp to find the information he needed, which is legal to use. However, he later broke US privacy statutes by sharing the information he found with publications, according to The Times.

The Sun appeared to use the information from the report for a series of stories published in 2016 that seemed to share intimate details of the couple's relationship. For instance, the publication seemingly used the report to write a story about Harry sending texts to Meghan before their first date in 2016.

The Times also reported that Portley-Hanks' investigation led The Sun to track Markle's father, who later leaked private letters from his daughter to UK tabloids.

In a statement provided to Insider, News Group Newspapers said it did not request Markle's Social Security number, and it contradicted reporting from Byline and The Times that said Portley-Hanks was paid $2,055 for his services.

"In 2016, The Sun made a legitimate request of Mr. Hanks to research contact details and addresses for Meghan Markle and possible relatives using legal databases which he had a license to use," the statement said. "He was paid $250."

"Mr. Hanks was not tasked to do anything illegal or breach any privacy laws - indeed he was instructed clearly in writing to act lawfully and he signed a legal undertaking that he would do so," the statement continued. "The information he provided could not and did not raise any concerns that he had used illegal practices to obtain the information."

"At no time did The Sun request the Social Security number of Meghan Markle, nor use the information he provided for any unlawful practice," the statement from News Group Newspapers also said. "The Sun abides by all laws and regulations and maintains strict protocols in relation to the obtaining of information from third parties. Strict compliance is in place to cover all our reporting."

On Thursday, Markle and Harry condemned "predatory practices" of some investigative reporting in a statement to Insider.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in December 2017. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that today is an important moment of reflection for the media industry and society at large, as this investigative report shows that the predatory practices of days past are still ongoing, reaping irreversible damage for families and relationships," the statement read.

"They are grateful to those working in media who stand for upholding the values of journalism, which are needed now more than ever before," the statement went on to say.

Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against The Sun over phone-hacking claims in 2019, and he and Markle have both spoken about the harassment and racism Markle has experienced at the hands of the British media.

The news comes amid tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family following their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Markle revealed she was having suicidal thoughts but wasn't allowed to get help during her time as a senior member of the royal family, and Harry said his father "stopped taking" his phone calls before the couple announced their step back from royal duties.

Daniel Portley-Hanks did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

