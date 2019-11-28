Private investigators focused on frat party in Cornell University freshman’s death

Antonio Tsialas, a Cornell University freshman, who died after last being seen alive at a frat party on Oct. 24. More

ITHACA, N.Y. – A private investigation into the death of a Cornell University freshman is focused on an alcohol-fueled fraternity party where some students say they got black-out drunk, blurring memories of the last night he was seen alive, the family's attorney said.

Newly reported details about Antonio Tsialas’ death in late October came to light after his parents hired private investigators and offered a $10,000 reward for information that reveals what happened.

Among the flood of tips are students who suggest Tsialas attended the frat party and traveled with at least one other person to a remote area near Fall Creek in Ithica, according to David Bianchi, an attorney for the parents from Miami.

Authorities later recovered Tsialas’ body in a gorge at Fall Creek.

“The people who knew him best at Cornell have told us unequivocally that there is no possibility that he would have even known how to get to this place, or gone there on his own,” Bianchi said.

Yet in addition to the frat party, another element of the parents' search for answers is the history of Cornell student suicides connected to the gorges in Ithaca.

The Cornell University Police Department declined to discuss its ongoing investigation of Tsialas’ death. In an initial statement on Oct. 26, the agency noted it didn’t suspect foul play.

Bianchi described the police statement as premature and dismissed the possibility that Tsialas took his own life.

“There is not a scintilla of a chance that this was a suicide,” Bianchi said.

“On the night that he disappeared, he had his last supper with his mother at a restaurant just off campus,” Bianchi added. “We have photographs of the two of them at the restaurant, and they were happy.”

Tsialas’ father, John, also spoke about the murky circumstances surrounding the death of an 18-year-old Ivy League student from Coral Gables, Florida, with a seemingly bright future ahead.

“He was in a very good state of mind, and he was doing well. This is just so confusing to us; there’s more to it than meets the eye,” said John Tsialas, reached by phone last week.

“We just want the truth,” he added.

What Cornell says about Tsialas' death

Cornell President Martha Pollack has issued two public statements about Tsialas’ death, including one last week that addressed the police probe.

She noted the university police agency “followed more than 170 leads and has conducted numerous interviews but has not yet developed a complete picture of the circumstances surrounding Antonio’s death.”

Further, Pollack noted Antonio attended an unregistered and unsupervised party at a fraternity the night he was last seen. She added that freshmen were at the party and alcohol was served.

Frat deaths: What's going on with fraternity hazing?

The day before the party, the frat’s membership had also faced a judicial hearing for prior misconduct, Pollack stated. The frat was placed on interim suspension after Antonio's death, pending a judicial proceeding.

“While there are many important benefits to Greek Life at Cornell, there is also a continuing and disturbing pattern of activity that violates our policies and threatens the health and safety of our students,” Pollack stated last week.

Fraternity community officials at Cornell voluntarily halted social activities after the death, and Pollack last week announced additional reforms to the Greek system will come before the semester ends.

Bianchi identified the fraternity that held the party as Phi Kappa Psi. It didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone call seeking comment about Antonio’s death.

It was one of at least four recent cases where young men have died in circumstances apparently related to college fraternities across the country, as families, universities and fraternities are struggling to decide how to address the toxic behavior sometimes associated with these organizations.