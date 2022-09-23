Private Investment Firm Neuberger Berman Eyes Continuation Funds With $4.9 Billion Cash

Preeti Singh (News)
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Neuberger Berman is planning to deploy a chunk of the $4.9 billion it has raised for second-hand private equity deals on so-called continuation funds, even as concerns over valuations cause other investors to cool on the sector.

The firm will invest in the private equity vehicles, which seek to raise additional cash to extend ownership of companies, according to Benjamin Perl, a managing director at the investment manager. In deals where the amount being sought is less than $1 billion, there is still a robust pipeline of opportunities, he said.

“It’s almost been an embarrassment of riches,” Perl said. The firm will also target smaller acquisitions from limited partners, he said. Such sellers often include sovereign wealth funds, foundations, family offices and pension funds.

The amount raised for Neuberger Berman’s latest fund announced earlier this week, NB Secondary Opportunities Fund V LP, is nearly double the size of its predecessor which wrapped up with $2.5 billion in 2018, he said.

The multi-billion dollar fundraising stands out at a time when institutional investors are souring on continuation funds, which private equity firms deploy when they want to keep managing assets in traditional buyout funds that are about to mature -- often to avoid taking portfolio companies public prematurely or being forced to sell them at unfavorable prices.

Demand for such vehicles, which soared during the pandemic, tumbled in the first half of this year after hitting a record $60 billion in 2021, according to a report by Campbell Lutyens & Co., a private markets advisory business. In addition to providing an off-ramp for investors who want to cash out, continuation funds allow buyout firms -- also known as general partners -- to keep raking in management fees from existing or new clients.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • UK Consumers Fear for Their Future as Living Standards Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- UK consumer confidence slumped to a new low in September as a tightening squeeze on living costs made people much more pessimistic about their own finances.Market research firm GfK Ltd. said its measure of sentiment fell five points to minus 49, the lowest since it started the survey in 1974. Economists forecast a reading of minus 42. With inflation close to 10% and energy bills set to rise again in October, household spending power is falling at its quickest pace in decades. Prim

  • Asia Gas Buyers Wary of Paying High Prices to Restock for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Asian liquefied natural gas importers are reluctant to procure more fuel for winter due to sky-high prices, risking shortages if the weather suddenly shifts much colder.While Chinese and Japanese buyers are locked in discussions with suppliers about purchasing LNG shipments for the fourth quarter, negotiations are falling flat, traders said. Spot prices are too high, and the rapidly strengthening dollar is exacerbating the surge in fuel costs, they added. Without adequate sup

  • China’s 2023 Growth Outlook at Risk Under Uncertain Covid Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists are becoming increasingly pessimistic about China’s economic outlook for next year, expecting any rebound to be bumpy under Beijing’s Covid Zero strategy and disruptions likely when the country eventually reopens. Nomura Holdings Inc. on Friday slashed its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast for China to 4.3% from 5.1%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its outlook earlier this week to 4.5% from 5.3%, while Societe Generale SA on Friday estimated growth would

  • Bonds lead losses as rate hikes hit; yen in focus

    Asian stocks limped toward a fourth straight weekly decline on Friday and bonds nursed big losses as investors scrambled to catch up with the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook, while currency markets were on edge at the end of a wild week. Fed members' projections for aggressive hikes and persistently high rates over the next year or so has unleashed another round of dollar buying that put other assets on the run. The euro and yen fell to 20-year lows and on Thursday, Japanese authorities stepped in to the market for the first time since 1998 to buy yen and arrest its slide.

  • Yen buoyant after intervention, dollar powers ahead

    The yen was heading on Friday to its first weekly gain in more than a month after Japanese authorities intervened in markets to support the yen for the first time since 1998, while a towering dollar kept other currencies pinned near multi-year lows. The yen was up about 0.1% at 142.22 per dollar in Asia, after a more than 1% rally in the previous session on news that Japan had bought yen to defend the battered currency, although trading was thin on Friday with the country's markets closed for a public holiday. The intervention, conducted late in Asia trading hours on Thursday, came after the Bank of Japan stuck with its ultra-low rate policy, which prompted a drop in the yen past 145 per dollar to a 24-year low.

  • Analysis-Japan is chasing its tail on yen intervention

    As the Bank of Japan steps into currency markets for the first time in decades to defend a battered yen, it is running into numerous obstacles, chiefly its own stubborn commitment to ultra-easy monetary settings. Thursday's sudden burst of yen-buying intervention by Japanese authorities -- the first instance since 1998 - caused a large 6 yen move between 140 and 146 in the dollar-yen exchange rate. At the end of the busy day, which also saw markets digest a hawkish Federal Reserve rate rise and a BOJ pledge to keep rates negative, investors were no less bearish on the yen, which has depreciated nearly 20% so far this year.

  • Citigroup Sets India as High Priority Market Amid China Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is targeting India as one of its top markets to expand in globally as risks mount in China and other regions, the bank’s global co-head of investment banking said.India presents “very clear” opportunities, said Manolo Falco, the global co-head of Banking, Capital markets and Advisory, in an interview in Mumbai. The New York-based lender expects initial public offerings in India to pick up next year as well as inbound deals in renewable energy and infrastructure, he

  • Japanese banking giant Nomura’s crypto unit to be based in Switzerland

    Tokyo-based financial services group Nomura Holdings, Inc., recently announced its new digital asset subsidiary named Laser Digital and respective holding company Laser Digital Holding, which will be active in Switzerland. See related article: Japan’s government approves policy to drive Web 3.0 adoption Fast facts Laser Digital will focus on secondary trading, venture capital and investor […]

  • Apple Fixes iPhone 14 Pro Camera-Shake and Copy-and-Paste Bugs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. released a software update aimed at fixing bugs found in early iPhone 14 units, including a problem that made the device’s camera shake when used with some apps. The update, known as iOS 16.0.2, resolves an issue that made the camera vibrate and take blurry photos when users were in third-party apps like TikTok and Instagram. Customers took to social media after the new iPhones launched last Friday to complain about the bug, which affected Pro and Pro Max models.The sof

  • Markets: Cryptocurrencies up amid Cardano’s Vasil hard fork, XRP leads gains

    Bitcoin bounced back above US$19,000 in Friday morning trading in Asia as Cardano announced a successful hard fork to their upgraded Vasil network. XRP led gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. See related article: Cryptocurrency lobby group gets court approval to weigh in on SEC vs Ripple’s XRP lawsuit Fast facts Bitcoin […]

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has seen downturns, recessions, market crashes, and all sorts of adversity in the markets over the years. Investors who are worried about the markets today should heed the Oracle of Omaha's advice and simply bet on America. Three U.S.-based stocks that investors can buy to bet on America are Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • Home Buyers Have Put Their Plans on Hold. These Are the 7 Worst Housing Markets, According to Lennar.

    Boise, Idaho; Philadelphia; Pensacola, Fla.; Austin; and Reno, Nev.; Minnesota; and Utah are the housing markets with the most buyer pullback, says one home builder.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • A 23-year-old, self-described 'Crypto King' reportedly had his Lamborghini, BMWs, and McLarens seized after investors sued him claiming he stole $35 million

    Around 140 investors reportedly gave at least $35 million to Aiden Pleterski's company as cryptocurrency and foreign exchange investments.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio