A private island with a 3-bedroom home in New Hampshire's biggest lake is listed for $3.35 million — check it out

A 2.25-acre island in the middle of New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee is listed for $3.35 million.

Known as Hermit Island, it comes with a three-bedroom house and a dock with four boat slips.

Hermit Island is sold with a waterfront lot that has a garage on the mainland.

Instead of escaping to an island for a vacation, how about having a private retreat of your own? Hermit Island, situated in the middle of Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, is for sale for $3.35 million.

Hermit Island spans 2.25 acres in Lake Winnipesaukee — New Hampshire's biggest lake — and comes with a three-bedroom house and four boat slips, the listing shows. The island is being sold with a small lot on the mainland, which has a garage and three boat slips.

The island is one of 54 Lake Winnipesaukee properties currently on the market. Properties in the area range from $365,000 and $19.5 million, per Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, which specializes in properties in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Hermit Island, with its $3.35 million price tag, falls in the mid-price range.

The owner remodeled the Hermit Island home earlier this year, installing new floors, roofs, bathrooms, and kitchen cabinets, listing agent Corina Cisneros with Cisneros Realty Group said.

This is the first time the property has been listed for sale, listing records show.

"The property has been in the same family, the Williams family, for about 40 years," Cisneros told Insider.

The homeowner did not respond to Insider's requests for comment.

A wood-paneled ceiling spans the entire length of the living room. Large sliding glass doors lead out to the deck, which overlooks the lake.

There are multiple ways for residents to get to Hermit Island from the mainland.

"You can swim to the island, you can boat to the island, and in winter when the lake freezes, you can walk to the island," Cisneros said.

A small dining area is located within the kitchen, which features beamed ceilings and a skylight.

The best part of Hermit Island is that it's private and yet convenient, Cisneros said.

"You have an island all to yourself, and nobody can come to your island without your permission," she said. "And yet, if you need to go to the supermarket or go to a movie, you just have to take a little boat for 150 feet across the water, get in your car, and go."

There are three bedrooms in the Hermit Island residence, including a primary suite on the upper floor.

There are two other bedrooms on the first story, per the listing.

The mainland garage property also comes with its own sleeping quarters, where residents can shelter if they are unable to cross the lake in bad weather, Cisneros said.

The home comes with three bathrooms and has its own septic system, Cisneros said.

The building is "plumbed for unlimited lake water use," per the listing.

Hermit Island can be subdivided into two lots, making it an ideal choice for those who want to build a second home, Cisneros said.

Future owners are able to turn one of the lots into a holiday rental if they wish, she said.

"The feeling of being on your own little island is hard to describe," she added. "You are driving cars on the mainland and doing your thing, but then you get to the garage and go to the island, and it's like your own little heaven."

