A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.

This private island in Canada is on sale for just $380,000. Private Islands Inc.

Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000.

It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage.

The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.

This entire island in Canada could be yours for just $380,000.

Duval Island is located in Ontario, Canada. Private Islands Inc.

Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, is currently on the market.

The property, listed by Private Islands Inc., is located in the township of Echo Bay.

Duval Island comes with 5.40 acres of land.

The private island is on the market for $380,000. Private Islands Inc.

"Peace washes over you as you set foot on idyllic Duval Island," the listing reads. "With unhindered million-dollar views, west-facing sunsets, and magical trails through majestic white pines, this summer home is sure to be your dream getaway."

There's a four-bedroom home on the private island.

Duval Island comes with 5.40 acres of land. Private Islands Inc.

And the main cottage is ready for move-in.

The house features a bright-blue kitchen.

The house on Duval Island features this light-filled kitchen. Private Islands Inc.

The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, freezer, stove, microwave, and propane appliances.

And a cozy living room.

The living room has a new wood stove. Private Islands Inc.

There's a new wood stove to keep you warm in the winter.

The bathroom has big windows with beautiful views.

There's one bathroom in the home. Private Islands Inc.

According to the listing, the home has hot and cold running water, as well as solar and generator backup power.

Some bedrooms are painted in bright and bold colors …

One of the bedrooms in the Duval Island home. Private Islands Inc.

According to the listing, you can listen to the waves of the lake from the master bedroom.

… while others have a more serene aesthetic.

The bedrooms have windows that overlook the lake. Private Islands Inc.

No matter which room you choose, you'll have some incredible lake views.

There's a stunning screened gazebo.

The gazebo is screened and can be used for storage in the winter. Private Islands Inc.

The gazebo features steel roofing and plywood covers for the windows, and it can be used for storage in the winter.

According to the listing, the gazebo has "breathtaking views of the ships passing by St. Joseph, Neebish, and Sugar Islands."

There's also a deck that wraps around three sides of the house.

The wraparound deck overlooks the lake as well. Private Islands Inc.

The listing states that the decks are low-maintenance — "there's no need to stain, just power wash!"

Story continues

All the patio furniture comes with the house.

Patio furniture is included with the house. Private Islands Inc.

The deck already has two picnic tables with canopies, plus chairs to lounge in.

There's even a guest cabin nestled in the trees.

The guest cabin on Duval Island. Private Islands Inc.

The guest cabin has a sandy swimming area and additional sleeping quarters. Plus, all the windows, furniture, doors, and flooring are new.

There are walking trails throughout the island …

Duval Island is located in the township of Echo Bay. Private Islands Inc.

A variety of benches have been placed in strategic spots to watch the water and catch the sunsets.

… and plenty of rock flower gardens.

There are walking trails throughout the property. Private Islands Inc.

You'll find perennials and lilacs, as well as raspberries, blueberries, and chives.

The floating dock features a waterfront patio.

Rowboats, a motor boat, and an ocean kayak are also included with the home. Private Islands Inc.

Duval Island comes with two rowboats, a motor boat, a paddle boat, and an ocean kayak for two.

Duval Island is just a short boat ride from Richards Landing Marina in St. Joseph Island.

Duval Island is easily accessible. Private Islands Inc.

The private island is just minutes away from the marina.

Or you can purchase the developed mainland lot.

The mainland lot (pictured) can be purchased as well. Private Islands Inc.

Together, Duval Island and the mainland lot would cost $581,000.

Read the original article on Insider