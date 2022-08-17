A private island in the Caribbean Sea is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.

A Caribbean Island with this home could be yours for $475,000. Private Islands Inc.

Iguana Island, a private island in the Caribbean Sea, is on the market for $475,000.

It's made up of five acres of land and features a home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The island, located near Nicaragua, is perfect for swimming, fishing, and watching stunning sunsets.

This entire Caribbean island could be yours for $475,000.

Iguana Island is located near Bluefields, Nicaragua. Private Islands Inc.

Iguana Island, a private island with its own home and staff, is currently on the market.

The property, listed by Private Islands Inc., is located 12 miles off the coast of Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Iguana Island comes with five acres of land.

The private island features a modern home and its own staff. Private Islands Inc.

And there's still plenty of room to add your own helipad and swimming pool, the listing states.

There's a three-bedroom house on the island.

The house also has two bathrooms. Private Islands Inc.

The residence has been "built to modern standards," according to Private Islands Inc.

The home is painted in bright, cheerful colors.

A bedroom in the home. Private Islands Inc.

The yellow walls match the tropical setting.

There's also a kitchen, living room, and dining room.

The kitchen inside the Iguana Island home. Private Islands Inc.

You'll also have two bathrooms, as well as a bar.

You can enjoy views of the Caribbean Sea while sitting on the wraparound porch.

The home is painted in bright yellow and turquoise colors. Private Islands Inc.

The island offers 360-degree views of the clear turquoise water.

Or take a stroll on the boardwalk that runs through the property.

Different paths make it easy to walk through the island. Private Islands Inc.

A 28-foot observation tower provides additional views of both the ocean and nearby rainforests.

There are additional accommodations for staff on the island as well.

Iguana Island features dozens of coconut palm trees. Private Islands Inc.

According to Private Islands Inc., the current longtime staff of Iguana Island — including an on-site manager and caretakers — are willing to stay on with the new owner.

The home is surrounded by lush foliage and migrating butterflies …

You'll be right in the middle of nature. Private Islands Inc.

Coconut palms and banana trees also offer plenty of shade and privacy.

… along with spectacular ocean views.

Parts of the island are calm and accessible for swimming. Private Islands Inc.

The region is known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets over the water.

You can go for a dip in the Caribbean Sea.

You can enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Private Islands Inc.

According to the listing, the west side of Iguana Island is calm and accessible to swimmers.

Or enjoy plenty of fishing.

The property also comes with a dock, where you can go fishing. Private Islands Inc.

Snapper, mackerel, and barracuda can all be caught from the island's dock, or you can venture offshore to catch tuna, billfish, and wahoo.

Story continues

There's also plenty of tropical fish to admire with either a snorkel or some scuba gear.

Iguana Island is located below the hurricane belt and has "pleasant year-round temperatures," according to the listing.

The home features a wraparound porch. Private Islands Inc.

The listing from Private Islands Inc. states that there's also a "noticeable lack of biting insects."

There's cell service, internet, and TV available on Iguana Island.

The home also offers 360-degree views of the ocean. Private Islands Inc.

Supplies are also readily reachable thanks to the close proximity to Bluefields.

There are daily flights from the US to Managua, Nicaragua's capital.

Nicaragua is easily reachable from Iguana Island. Private Islands Inc.

Then it's just a 45-minute trip via plane to Bluefields, Nicaragua, where one can easily catch a boat to Iguana Island.

Iguana Island could be turned into a retreat, an Airbnb, or just remain a private escape.

Iguana Island costs less than the average American home. Private Islands Inc.

The listing notes that Nicaragua doesn't tax foreign-sourced income and has a low cost of living.

Private Islands Inc. said it can also assist in setting up the next owner with a rental plan if they choose to go that route with the property.

Read the original article on Insider