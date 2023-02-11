This Private Island Resort in Panama Unveiled Two 50-Foot Treehouse Suites That Overlook the Rainforest

Nayara Bocas del Toro, a private island resort in Panama, made waves last year when it introduced the world’s first elevated beach. Now, the property is literally taking its accommodations to greater heights.

Instead of opting for the luxe eco lodge’s overwater villas, the resort recently unveiled two, one-bedroom treehouses where you can sleep atop the lush tropical rainforest. The 50-foot suites are the first of five to debut and were designed by Ibuku, a Bali-based architecture firm founded by Elora Hardy. The studio is best known for building sustainable, bamboo structures throughout Indonesia; however, this project marks the firm’s first project in Central America.

The Nayara Bocas del Toro resort in Panama unveiled two new treehouses designed by Elora Hardy of Ibuku

“A recent guest marveled at our varied architectural designs throughout the resort,” Scott Dinsmore, general manager of Nayara Bocas del Toro, said in a release. “Every design has our guest experience in mind and our new treehouse is no exception.” Measuring 50 feet tall, the treehouses are made from locally harvested bamboo, in addition to nearly 20 varieties of reclaimed, 500-year-old hardwoods. The latter was sourced from the forests that were flooded during the construction of the Panama Canal. “When you submerge wood in water for that long, it gets stronger, and it weathers in beautiful ways,” Hardy told The New York Times.

The treehouses can sleep up to two guests and are made from local bamboo and reclaimed wood pulled from the floor of the Panama Canal

Fusing Balinese and Panamanian aesthetics, the spellbinding abodes are accessible via a winding staircase and have been outfitted with lofty 21-foot ceilings, open-air living rooms and full-length windows. There are also outdoor showers and soaking tubs where you can rinse off amongst the elements. Since the whole resort is off-grid, the eco-conscious dwellings get all their power from the sun, while purified rainwater is used for drinking. Oh, and if you need to call for room service, there’s a pulley system that keeps social interactions to a minimum. Of course, there are persuasive reasons to come down from your perch: The boutique retreat has a 70-foot freshwater pool, a 100-year-old Elephant House restaurant, and don’t forget about the floating beach.

Rates for the treehouses start at $1,500 per night during peak season and $1,300 per night during green season. The price includes all meals and non-motorized water sports.

Click here to see all the photos of the treehouses at Nayara Bocas del Toro.

Nayara Bocas del Toro treehouses

