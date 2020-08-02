A private jet firm is selling social distance-friendly seats between New York and Florida for the price of first class ticket – see inside the luxurious plane

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

XO is offering a private jet experience where passengers fly between New York and Florida on a VIP-configured Bombardier CRJ200 for a fraction of the cost of a charter.

Passengers only pay for their seat and but still get nearly the full private jet experience.

Flights depart from and arrive at private terminals in New York and Florida and in-flight meals and WiFi are complimentary.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Private aviation firm XO has created a unique East Coast air bridge this summer that promises the luxury of private jet travel at the cost of a first class airline ticket.

On weekends throughout the rest of the season, XO will be shuttling passengers between New York and Florida on a VIP-configured Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. Normally used for airline operations, the converted regional jet offers one of the largest and widest cabins in its class, helping flyers social distance in the sky easier than on an airliner.

Chartering the aircraft to traverse the coast for a weekend normally costs upwards of $25,000 but for a one-way flight, XO passengers only pay around $2,000 – and often less – for a seat and can still indulge in all the luxuries of private flying. The only catch is that they have to share the jet with up to 15 other flyers.

It's called a public charter where XO charters the entire plane and markets it to passengers on a per-seat basis, bringing down the cost for flyers as opposed to chartering the entire plane. Much like how the airlines fill their planes, it allows passengers to experience the private jet set life for less.

Business Insider caught up the jet before one of its trips to Florida.

Here's what you can expect when a buy a seat on this luxury aircraft.

The New York departure point for the service is Westchester County Airport in White Plains, a 30-mile drive from Manhattan but in the heart of the suburbs on the New York-Connecticut border.

Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York. More

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

It's smaller than the majors like John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia, as well as less congested than Teterboro, which allows for shorter taxi times and fewer delays.

Westchester County Airport More

cmarcus/Getty

XO operates the service out of Million Air, a private terminal on the airport's south side from where all passengers for the flight will arrive and depart.

The Million Air private terminal at Westchester County Airport. More

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

The private terminal offers free parking just a short walk from the main entrance or valet for $20 per day.

The Million Air private terminal at Westchester County Airport. More