Private Medicare plans must return overpayments, appeals court rules

FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California
Brendan Pierson
·2 min read

By Brendan Pierson

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a rule requiring private insurers that administer federally funded Medicare plans to return potentially billions of dollars in overpayments they receive based on incorrect diagnoses.

The unanimous ruling by a panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington was a setback for UnitedHealth Group Inc, which had successfully challenged the rule in a lower court.

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees Medicare, the federal health insurance program for seniors and certain people with disabilities.

The 2014 rule applies to so-called Medicare Advantage insurance plans, which are funded through HHS but administered by private insurers like UnitedHealth.

HHS pays Medicare Advantage plans a base amount per beneficiary, adjusted according to diagnostic codes reflecting each beneficiary's individual risk factors.

Under the rule, if a Medicare Advantage insurer learns that it received a payment based on an unsupported diagnosis, it must return that payment within 60 days.

According to a 2016 federal audit, the government paid out about $16.2 billion that year based on unsupported diagnoses, nearly 10% of the total paid to Medicare Advantage insurers.

In its 2016 lawsuit, UnitedHealth argued that the overpayment rule treated Medicare Advantage differently from traditional Medicare, which pays providers on a fee-for-service basis and does not comprehensively audit claims for overpayments. The insurer said the difference ran afoul of the Medicare law's requirement of "actuarial equivalence" between Medicare Advantage and traditional Medicare.

In 2018, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer in Washington agreed, overturning the rule.

Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard, however, wrote for the appeals court panel Friday that there was "no basis" to conclude that Congress intended the actuarial equivalence requirement to "thwart" insurers' obligation to return overpayments.

(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dutch PM Rutte hopes to lift social distancing rules Sept 20

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said the government is considering lifting social distancing rules on Sept. 20 as COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands ease. In the week ended Aug. 10, cases fell by 14% in the Netherlands to 103 per 100,000 inhabitants, the country's National Institute for Health (RIVM) found. However, Rutte said some pandemic restrictions are still needed for now, including keeping nightclubs and restaurants closed after midnight.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment plunges to decade low

    The mood of the U.S. consumer took a nosedive in early August - spooked by the another outbreak in the now more then year-long health crisis.New data measuring consumer sentiment released Friday showed a plunge to a decade low as the American consumer expressed concern with everything from personal finances to inflation to employment.The drop was so severe that there are only two larger declines in the University of Michigan's twice-a-month index over the past 50 years: one was at the start of stay-at-home orders last spring, the other was during the dark days of the 2007-2009 recession.Consumer sentiment dropped across all income groups, ages, education levels and regionsThis could become a problem for the White House and the Federal Reserve - if the drop in sentiment leads to an actual pullback in consumer spending, which powers two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity.So far, the U.S. economy is on track for its fastest rate of growth in four decades, though the recovery is showing some signs of cooling off. Supply bottlenecks are plaguing factory floors and a worker shortage is helping to keep inflation quite high... but wages are up, so consumers have money to spend - if they feel safe to do so.

  • Facebook rolls out end-to-end encryption for Messenger voice, video calls

    Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services already have end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages sent by users. The social media giant has gradually been adding audio and video features to its portfolio of messaging services. "We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Facebook said in a blogpost https://messengernews.fb.com/2021/08/13/messenger-updates-end-to-end-encrypted-chats-with-new-features, adding that the security feature will also be tested in the coming weeks on Messenger's group chats.

  • Amazon's palm print recognition raises concern among by U.S. senators

    Three U.S. senators, including Democrat Amy Klobuchar who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, wrote a letter to Amazon.com Inc to express concern about its expansion and promotion of a palm print recognition system, Klobuchar's office said Friday. Amazon began rolling out biometric technology at its Whole Foods stores around Seattle in April, letting shoppers pay for items with a scan of their palm. The system, called Amazon One, lets customers associate a credit card with their palm print.

  • In desperation, U.S. scours for countries willing to house Afghan refugees

    President Joe Biden's administration has been holding secret talks with more countries than previously known in a desperate attempt to secure deals to temporarily house at-risk Afghans who worked for the U.S. government, four U.S. officials told Reuters. The previously unreported discussions with such countries as Kosovo and Albania underscore the administration's desire to protect U.S.-affiliated Afghans from Taliban reprisals while safely completing the process of approving their U.S. visas. With the Taliban tightening their grip https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/embassies-get-staff-out-afghanistan-taliban-claim-two-big-cities-2021-08-13 on Afghanistan at a shockingly swift pace, the United States on Thursday announced it would send 1,000 personnel to Qatar to accelerate the processing of applications for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV).

  • GOP's Faulconer still trying to make mark as recall nears

    Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has for years been a candidate-in-waiting, viewed by many California Republicans as someone moderate enough to win back the governor's office in the heavily Democratic state. With mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 election already going out to voters, recent polls show him trailing conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, a newer entrant in the race who quickly outraised his GOP rivals. Faulconer also faces challenges attracting independents and moderate Democrats because of his support in 2020 for then-President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by a record margin in California.

  • Former model Carré Sutton sues Gérald Marie over rape accusation

    Lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, says Sutton was ‘trafficked’ by ex-Elite Model boss to ‘wealthy men across Europe’ Sutton is filing her lawsuit under New York state’s Child Victims Act, a law that permits survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their attackers, regardless of how long ago they were abuse Photograph: Doug Benc/Getty Images Ex-model Carré Sutton has filed a lawsuit alleging that Gérald Marie, the French former modeling agency boss, repeatedly raped her at his Paris ap

  • Top U.S., South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency -USTR

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organization, the USTR said in a statement. In a virtual meeting, the two officials "agreed on the importance of a strong U.S.-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward," the statement added. The two countries pledged to deepen their economic and security ties during White House talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

  • 5 killed in shooting in Plymouth, England; gunman also dead, police say

    Devon & Cornwall Police said in a statement that they responded to "a serious firearms incident" with multiple casualties.

  • Rates of children hospitalized with COVID have reached an all-time high in the US

    A graph shows new hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients aged 0-17 rose sharply in recent weeks as Delta dominates.

  • Using Hemp To Build Bridges Between Canada And China: The Mary AG Story

    Despite frosty international relations, one company is using hemp to build bridges between Canada and China. Mary AG signed a memorandum of understanding this week to create an in-depth partnership with CBDer Biotechnology. The partnership marks Mary AG's first application of farm-level technology, taking its knowledge in automated systems and applying that expertise to a holistic, controlled growing condition that incorporates automated plant health assessment. Mary AG's joint ventures Yunnan M

  • New This Week: 6 Attractive Kitchens With Wood Cabinets (6 photos)

    For some people, the mention of wood cabinets brings back memories of basic honey-colored boxes paired with linoleum floors. But there are so many compelling and luxurious looks to wood cabinets. By playing with various species, wood grains, stains, cabinet styles and other details, designers can create...

  • Canadian judge questions arguments for Huawei CFO's extradition as hearings enter final days

    A Canadian judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges. Committal hearings in Meng's case are expected to finish next week, as two years of legal wrangling come to a close. The Canadian government's case, as laid out in the record of the case provided by the United States as justification for her arrest and extradition, is that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei's ownership of an Iran-based subsidiary called Skycom, causing the bank to commit fraud and unknowingly break U.S. sanctions.

  • How to rein in pricey prescription costs on Medicare

    If you’re facing high prescription costs on Medicare, there are strategies that can help you lower the tab. Here are a few things to try.

  • States Are Starting To Require Vaccines For Health Care Workers. Why Is This Controversial?

    Amid alarming COVID-19 case numbers and the threat of the highly contagious Delta variant, states and cities across the U.S. are implementing vaccine mandates. Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke out in favor of vaccine requirements for teachers, and last week, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New Yorkers will have to show proof of vaccination in order to dine indoors, go to the gym, and attend shows and concerts. But the biggest and newest wave of vacc

  • Analysis-Extreme weather sounds alarm for under-insured China

    Devastating summer floods in the populous province of Henan in central China are a wake-up call for local authorities to seek better insurance cover against natural disasters, potentially opening up a huge market for insurers in the country. Many local governments in China, especially those in typhoon-prone areas, have embraced such insurance, but regulators and experts say more needs to be done after losses in under-protected Henan swelled to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.64 billion), or 4.6% of its first-half gross domestic product, due to the floods last month. In China, where local experts warn of more extreme weather due to global warming, coverage is just 10%, according to Swiss Re.

  • Medicare Advantage auditing rule stuck in limbo

    Two years ago, the federal government created a plan to audit Medicare Advantage insurers more aggressively. But that plan is sitting in regulatory limbo.Why it matters: The plan could claw back billions of taxpayer dollars. The delay is music to the ears of health insurers, which despise any form of enhanced audits.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: A spokesperson for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services confirmed to Axios tha

  • Missouri Medicaid expansion begins: how to apply and how long it will take

    The state says it will still take 60 days to start approving applications. But those who qualify will get their costs reimbursed starting the day they apply.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Biden made ‘Obamacare’ more affordable, now the deadline to sign up is here

    With the Obama health care law undergoing a revival under President Joe Biden, this Sunday is the deadline for consumers to take advantage of a special sign-up period for private coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law.