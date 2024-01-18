Private moon lander to fall back to Earth after failed mission

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
Handout photo issued by United Launch Alliance (ULA) of the launch of the ULA Vulcan VC2S rocket for Peregrine Mission One (PM1) from Cape Canaveral in Florida
UK scientists who helped develop a key piece of technology said their sensor and electronics were performing well, despite the mission not going as planned - ULA/PA

A private spacecraft that set off to the Moon last week is on its way back to Earth after a failed mission.

The Peregrine Mission One (PM1), built by US space company Astrobotic, encountered a fuel leak shortly after launching on Jan 8.

While Astrobotic engineers were able to stabilise the spacecraft, the leak caused enough damage to rule out a safe landing on the lunar surface.

The company said safe re-entry to Earth “is our top priority”, with a controlled crash planned over a remote area of the South Pacific on Thursday at 9pm.

As it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, Peregrine will hit air molecules at about 17,000 miles per hour and mostly burn up and disintegrate.

Any leftover debris will end up in the Pacific.

United Launch Alliance's (ULA) Vulcan Centaur
A controlled crash is planned over a remote area of the South Pacific on Thursday at 9pm - GREGG NEWTON/AFP

It means that rather than floating around as space junk and being a crash hazard for other spacecraft and space objects, Peregrine will be safely disposed of.

UK scientists who helped develop a key piece of technology on Peregrine said their sensor and electronics were performing well, despite the mission not going as planned.

The Open University and RAL Space helped build an onboard instrument known as the Peregrine ion trap mass spectrometer (PITMS).

The team said it is working around the clock to gather data from the spacecraft before it is destroyed.

The 1.2 tonne probe – about the size of a garden shed – launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The mission’s aim was to land on Feb 23.

But shortly after separating from United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket, the Astrobotic team found that Peregrine was struggling to achieve a stable position pointing towards the Sun.

Astrobotic released this image on Jan 8: the first view of the moon lander in space
Astrobotic released this image on Jan 8: the first view of the moon lander in space - ASTROBOTIC/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Astrobotic later said the cause may have been a valve on the spacecraft failing to close.

The company said it had received data from all nine payloads designed to communicate with the lander.

Astrobotic was the first of three US companies to try to send a spacecraft to the Moon as part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

Two other commercial ventures – Intuitive Machines and Firefly – have planned missions to the lunar surface this year.

The Peregrine mission’s aim was to deliver five Nasa instruments to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of studying the lunar water cycle and the local environment.

Had Peregrine been able to land on the Moon, it would have become the first private company to do so.

Controlled lunar landings have only been performed by government agencies, including the US, Soviet Union, China and India.

Recommended Stories

  • Peregrine moon lander and its cargo will likely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere

    In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.

  • Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander still operating on orbit, defying all odds

    Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander is still operating on orbit, with the company saying there is “growing optimism” that the spacecraft could survive in space longer than the current estimate. The Pittsburgh-based startup has been releasing a series of updates to social media platform X since the spacecraft’s launch in the early hours of Monday morning. Ultimately, those issues revealed a dire fuel leak in the spacecraft’s propellant system.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Peregrine Mission 1 heralds the beginning of the moon’s commercialization

    Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

  • NASA wants to go back to the moon, but is it worth it?

    Missions scheduled to launch in the next few years are the first steps of a bold plan to establish a permanent presence on the lunar surface, but skeptics say these ideas are nothing but science fiction.

  • Astrobotic lander on its way to the moon with ULA's historic flight

    It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.

  • Netflix won't launch an app for the Apple Vision Pro, at least right now

    Bloomberg is reporting that Netflix has no plans to release a special application for the Vision Pro, at least for now.

  • A huge private equity tech investor predicts who will win the AI wave

    In almost every conversation so far this week at the World Economic Forum, generative AI has come up. And we got a bit of a framework on how to invest in it from Robert Smith, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners.

  • Staking technology provider Kiln raises $17 million in rare crypto funding round

    2023 hasn’t been the best year for crypto companies. According to PitchBook data, VC investments in crypto companies are down by 68% in 2023 compared to 2022. To be fair, crypto companies still raised $9.5 billion.

  • The Morning After: Samsung reveals the Galaxy S24 Ultra

    The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung announces the Galaxy Ring, Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board, Sony is making an Until Dawn movie.

  • Porsche 911 GTS Road Test: Driving in Munich sounds fun. It's horrible.

    A week spent with a Porsche 911 GTS in Munich revealed a city seemingly gridlocked by climate action disfunction.

  • Green shoots are back on Wall Street. But banks are being careful about saying it.

    Investment banking revenues climbed across Wall Street in the final quarter of 2023, offering hope for 2024. But executives say they remain cautious.

  • Insurtech Getsafe acquires a student loan platform to meet its future clients upstream

    European insurtech company Getsafe has acquired deineStudienfinanzierung, an aptly named German digital platform for student loans that was showcased on the local version of “Shark Tank” in 2019. This is Getsafe's second acquisition in a few months, after it nabbed the German portfolio of ailing French insurtech company Luko, thereby growing its user base to over 550,000 customers. While terms of the deal weren't disclosed, TechCrunch has exclusively learned from Getsafe CEO Christian Wiens that deineStudienfinanzierung will continue operating as a standalone business and that all of its team — "about 10 people" — will continue to be employed after the acquisition.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell defends S Kerby Joseph after controversial hit: 'That's how we play football here'

    Joseph's hit left Rams TE Tyler Higbee with a torn ACL and MCL.

  • What is Jerry Jones thinking? Mike McCarthy is safe with the Cowboys thanks to optimism and loyalty

    In keeping McCarthy as head coach, Jones chose to focus more on the trajectory of the regular season than the Cowboys' wild-card debacle.

  • Sundar Pichai warns Google staff more layoffs are coming

    After laying off over 1,000 workers across multiple divisions last week and cutting 100 jobs at YouTube, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to its staff warning more layoffs are expected this year.

  • Google CEO says more layoffs expected 'throughout the year' in internal memo

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly told remaining employees to expect further layoffs throughout 2024.

  • Watch SpaceX launch Axiom Space's third private astronaut mission live

    Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.

  • Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board

    Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta’s board of directors after 12 years, ending her last official role with the company.

  • International Battery Company powers up with $35M funding to bridge EV gap in India

    International Battery Company, a startup developing lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles, has raised $35 million as it plans to bridge the demand-supply gap in the growing EV market in India. It comes ahead of a bigger round in which the startup is looking to raise around $70 million, TechCrunch exclusively learned and confirmed. India is home to more than 3.5 million EVs, with nearly half of them being electric two-wheelers and less than 10% four-wheelers, while the rest consist of e-rickshaws, three-wheelers and a small number of electric buses, per the data available on the Indian government's Vahan portal.