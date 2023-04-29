Private music teacher in Mascoutah charged with sexual abuse

A private music teacher in Mascoutah has been charged with sexual abuse following an investigation by the Mascoutah Police Department.

Reid Setterlund, 46, of the 500 block of North August Street in Mascoutah, is accused of abusing two girls under the age of 18 on or about Feb. 24 at his home, according to Mascoutah Police.

Setterlund teaches private music lessons from his home, police stated in a news release on Friday.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Setterlund with:

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 18 years old by a person who holds a position of trust, a Class 1 felony.

Indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 3 felony.

Setterlund was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on an $85,000 bond.

An attorney for Setterlund was not yet listed in the court record as of Saturday.

The Mascoutah Police Department asked anyone with additional information related to the investigation to contact law enforcement by calling 618-566-2976 or 618-825-2051.