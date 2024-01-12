At private NYPD gala, Mayor Adams vows to ‘fight’ against ‘socialist organizations’

Mayor Adams vowed at a private NYPD event Thursday night to fight “socialist organizations” he claimed want New York City cops to do “paperwork” instead of policing.

The comment marked a thinly-veiled jab at legislation recently passed by the City Council that would beef up transparency requirements around how NYPD officers log information about stops of civilians. Adams opposes the bill — and hasn’t ruled out vetoing it — because he argues it would distract cops from patrol work.

Adams, a moderate Democrat who has lately clashed with progressives at an increasing clip, delivered the politically-tinged broadside during the Russian American Officers Association’s annual gala in Elmhurst, Queens. The event was initially supposed to be open to journalists, but press access got curtailed by City Hall with less than three hours’ notice.

In a video from the gala posted on Instagram, Adams could be seen making the remarks at a podium.

“Police officers should be doing police work and not paperwork, that’s what we should be doing,” Adams, a retired NYPD captain, said in the clip, which only captured part of his speech. “I will be damned, if I was willing to stand up against bullies as a cop, I’m a stand up against socialist organizations as the mayor, and I’m going to fight back. So stand tall. This is the greatest profession and the greatest police department on the globe.”

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban was also at the gala, the video shows.

Spokespeople for Adams did not immediately return requests for comment Friday on which organizations he was referring to or what role he believes they played in passing the Council’s police transparency bill.

The Instagram video was posted by Joseph Gannascoli, an actor best known for playing New Jersey mobster Vito Spatafore on HBO series “The Sopranos.”

Gannascoli told the Daily News on Friday he couldn’t recall whether Adams specified which socialist groups he believes are to blame for the bill. He said that’s in part because he attended the event to give Adams and Caban a bottle each of a vodka he works for as a brand ambassador.

“I can hardly remember, tell you the truth. It was a rough night. My vodka, Russian NYPD, lots of na zdorovie. Get my drift?” he said, using the Russian phrase for “cheers.”

Gannascoli said he didn’t see Adams drink vodka at the event. “Maybe he drank it in the car on the way home. I hope he did,” he added.

The Council bill referenced by Adams at the gala, known as the “How Many Stops Act,” passed the Council with overwhelming support last month.

Authored by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the bill would require that NYPD officers use a cellphone app to log basic information into a department database about every encounter they have civilians that are investigative in nature. Under current law, officers only need to log info about so-called Level 3 stops, where there’s probable cause of a crime in progress.

Williams and other bill backers say it should take no more than 20 seconds for a cop to document Level 1 and Level 2 stops, the first of which can be conducted without suspicion of a crime. By requiring cops to document all encounters, How Many Stops supporters say officers will be less likely to engage in racially-biased policing — a firewall they argue is critical at a time when the NYPD’s federal monitor has reported that unconstitutional stops of Black and Brown New Yorkers remain common.

But Adams says reporting on a single Level 1 or Level 2 stop would take an officer as much as four minutes. That’s precious time taken away from policing, he argues.

He has until next Friday to decide whether to veto the legislation. If he does, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has vowed to override his veto.

Asked about the mayor’s gala remarks, Williams told The News on Friday it’s “the height of irresponsibility” for him to “lie” about his bill before a group of NYPD officers.

“He sounds like a bully who’s not getting his way. It’s hard to watch,” Williams, a progressive Democrat, said. “He thinks lies and fear-mongering are the best way to move forward. I hope he will stop.”