Private Peregrine moon lander failure won't stop NASA's ambitious commercial lunar program

Monisha Ravisetti
·8 min read
A graphic illustration showing an Intuitive Machines' lander on the surface of the moon with Earth in the background. .
A graphic illustration showing an Intuitive Machines' lander on the surface of the moon with Earth in the background. .

NEW ORLEANS — It was only two days ago when Peregrine, the inaugural private lander contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, brilliantly blasted toward space aboard the first private flight of United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket.

Mere hours into the journey, Peregrine started to fail.

Astrobotic, the company behind the spacecraft, continues to provide updates on how Peregrine seems to be faring post-anomaly; the struggling craft even provided a photo for scientists to analyze while figuring out what to do. Honestly, things aren't looking great for the lander, and Astobotic has confirmed it won't be making a soft touchdown on the lunar surface.

However, the morning after Peregrine's downfall began, the ultimate purpose of CLPS seemed to shine through during astrophysicist Jack Burns' earnestly optimistic presentation at the American Astronomical Society's 243rd meeting. Though of course disappointed while looking back at the failure of the first official CLPS mission, Burns, a professor emeritus in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences and in the Department of Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, makes a point to simultaneously look forward to what will soon be the second mission. The attempt is scheduled for February, and Peregrine's setback isn't expected to change that.

"We saw the first launch yesterday of Astrobotic," Burns said during the presentation. "Unfortunately, it's had some propulsion problems and is leaking some fuel, so we're not sure it's going to be able to make it onto the surface. But, it's going to be followed next month by a second spacecraft: A lander built by the Intuitive Machines company."

Related: The age of the private moon mission has begun

That lander, dubbed Nova-C, will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to shuttle six NASA payloads to the lunar surface — one of which Burns is involved with. It's called ROLSES, which stands for Radio Wave Observations on the Lunar Surface of the photoElectron Sheath, and it's absolutely fascinating. But beyond simply getting pumped for CLPS' next try and detailing the bright promise of ROLSES, Burns emphasized that this second go will actually demonstrate the key point of NASA's commercial endeavor. "It's not a one shot deal," he told Space.com.

The whole reason NASA started the CLPS program is because it wanted a cheaper, more efficient way to bring easier-to-replicate scientific payloads to space. "If, heaven forbid, the James Webb Space Telescope did not deploy, we really would be stuck," Burns said of the monumental $10 billion observatory currently locked into position on the side of Earth that never faces the sun. CLPS, meanwhile, offers a means of distributing risks and costs among many landers and missions. "The idea behind the CLPS program is for rapid acquisition and delivery of services," he said.

If private companies can supply a rocket and lander for the agency, NASA scientists can essentially be paying customers and toss on a few experiments. Non-NASA scientists can do so, too. And though the apparent failure of Peregrine has understandably called into question whether NASA's CLPS concept is a little undercooked, Burns further remarked that Astrobiotic's story doesn't end with Peregrine either. "They've got another shot," he said. "They've got multiple shots, and even another mission coming up in about a year."

Still, he says, "we're friends with all the folks working on Peregrine and Astrobotic and so we were there rooting for them to be successful. So, we're heartbroken."

What is ROLSES?

In short, Burns says the far side of the moon is the best spot from which to do radio astronomy — or as he puts it, "it's the only truly radio-quiet place in the inner solar system."

Like its name suggests, radio astronomy involves studying things happening in space through radio frequencies emitted by the sources of those things. So, naturally, you wouldn't want any non-source radio signals interfering with the delicate signals you're trying to zero-in on. And Earth causes some radio interference of its own. But if you place a radio telescope on the far side of the moon (the area of the lunar surface always hidden to our planet), any radio interference emanating from Earth would get blocked out by the moon's thousands of miles of rock itself.

The moon also lacks a significant ionosphere, or atmospheric layer where lots of zippy particles hang out and risk radio interference. Earth's ionosphere is full of those particles.

"The other part that maybe isn't appreciated as well," Burns said, "is the radio beams for these instruments couple electromagnetically with the subsurface conditions that happen on the Earth, and happen on the moon." This is problematic on Earth because soil moisture, for example, can change what's known as the "dielectric constant," or the ability of an insulating material to store electrical energy, from one day to the next. "That's not true on the moon," Burns said. "It's stable and very dry."

Alas, radio astronomy on the moon (particularly the far side), he argues, is a terrific idea. And he's not alone. Several scientists throughout the Jan. 9 portion of the meeting brought blueprints for their ideas on how to start building science observatories on our beloved celestial companion. Ethicists and policymakers are considering how to manage such a future as well.

Specifically, ROLSES will actually be targeting a landing site near the moon's south pole region in a small crater that's only about 10 degrees from the actual southern pole. "This will be the closest anyone has gotten to the south pole," Burns said. "The Indian Space Agency landed there with Chandrayaan-3 three about 30 degrees away, so we're just creeping in towards the south pole.

"It's not quite the pristine radio-quiet environment, but it's a good place for us to start making operations from the moon."

In terms of the far side, the team says they'll certainly be getting there eventually. A mission named "LuSEE-Night" will travel to the neutral, pockmarked spot on the lunar surface (yes, it looks nothing like the grayscale watercolor side we can see from our planet) someday. That day could come as soon as 2026 if all goes to plan, when LuSee-Night is scheduled to launch aboard Firefly Aerospace's forthcoming "Blue Ghost" lander.

"The 'at night' comes from the fact that we're gonna need 40 kilograms [88 lbs] of batteries. We'll be able to not only survive, but actually operate at night on the moon." This bit is quite interesting as moon rovers and landers are known to die during long, frosty lunar nights. India's Chandrayaan-3 components, for instance, amazingly landed near the moon's south pole last year but sadly did not wake up after the frigid stretch. Space enthusiasts everywhere were crushed, even though it was a bit of a pipe dream to believe they'd survive.

The future of lunar radio astronomy

"The CLPS program is intended to be a high-risk high-reward program. We see some of the risk already with Astrobotic," Burns said. "With the ROLSES payload, the thing that's nice about this is we'll be landing two to three of these payloads per year."

To that end, NASA has already approved the flight of an upgraded version of ROLSES for 2026. For now, "we have a total of 2.5 meter monopole telescopes that we will be operating and we have two bands — a low band and a high band — and ranges all the way to 10 kilohertz for plasma observations up to 30 megahertz for astrophysical observations," Burns said. Measuring at those frequencies from the spot in which the contraption will land would mark a first on that front. ROLSES will also be doing things like studying the density of the photoelectron sheath on the moon, associated with photomissions from the lunar regolith (pretty much moon dirt) that seem to pile up. Hopefully, that'll help scientists know what astronauts headed to the lunar surface may experience in the offworld environment.

One of the payloads accompanying ROLSES on Nova-C is also actually a pair of CubeSats that'll be ejected during the lander's descent, will turn back around and take images of the lander going towards the surface. "That will be seriously cool," Burns said. "That will give us a view of the lander coming down on the surface for the first time."

RELATED STORIES:

Radio telescope will launch to moon's far side in 2025 to hunt for the cosmic Dark Ages

10 exhilarating spaceflight missions to watch in 2024

What is Intuitive Machines and how is it aiming for the moon?

Early on during the presentation (ironically around when my phone started buzzing with Peregrine failure updates) Burns pulled up a video of the iconic Arthur C. Clarke during his presentation. It was a snippet of an interview in which Clarke discusses — believe it or not — radio astronomy on the moon.

"Particularly on the far side of the moon, shielded from the electronic racket of the earth by 2000 miles of rock, there is an ideal site for radio astronomy telescopes," Clarke says in the black and white footage, "and I think that in a few generations, almost all serious astronomy will be conducted either on the moon or in space."

"It's now been a few generations," Burns said immediately after the clip ended.

"We're there."

Recommended Stories

  • Peregrine Mission 1 heralds the beginning of the moon’s commercialization

    Astrobotic's Peregrine lunar lander is scheduled to launch on January 8 atop United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan Centaur rocket. The mission is the first of those contracted under NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program.

  • United Launch Alliance and Astrobotic launches, Countdown Capital shutdown

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. By the time you read this, United Launch Alliance will have hopefully launched its Vulcan Centaur rocket for the first time, and Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will be on its way to the moon. Other than the same-old news round up, I'll be playing around with some recurring segments and newsletter features. All eyes are on United Launch Alliance and Pittsburgh-based startup Astrobotic this week, with the two companies gearing up for inaugural missions with huge stakes.

  • Astrobotic's Peregrine lander suffers propulsion issue, making moon landing unlikely

    After a successful launch on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket this morning, Astrobotic Technology said its lunar lander has encountered critical issues with the propellant system that have likely taken a moon landing off the table for good. In a devastating series of updates earlier today, the Pittsburgh-based startup said a “failure within the propulsion system” is causing a critical loss of propellant. While Astrobotic engineers were eventually able to reorient the spacecraft’s solar array toward the sun and charge up the batteries, the company confirmed that a failure within the propulsion system was the root cause of the issue.

  • United Launch Alliance, Astrobotic ready for early Monday liftoff to the moon

    United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.

  • Astrobotic lander on its way to the moon with ULA's historic flight

    It’s hard to understate just how much was at stake in Monday’s early morning launch of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket: multiple major reputations, billions of dollars, a new moon lander, the country’s dreams for lunar exploration, brand new rocket engines flying for the first time and what is quite literally ULA’s future. The company’s next-generation rocket Vulcan Centaur successfully lifted off in the early hours of Monday, and its primary payload, a lunar lander from Astrobotic, is now on its way to the moon. The heavy-lift rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Center at 2:18 a.m. EST Monday.

  • Astrobotic ready to launch Peregrine lunar lander in early January

    Astrobotic’s first lunar lander is ready for lift-off. The company announced Tuesday that the lander, called Peregrine, has completed final checkouts and fueling after it was mated with United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket last month. All that’s left now is launch on January 8 — followed, of course, by a historic lunar landing.

  • Intuitive Machines, SpaceX push lunar lander launch date to February

    Intuitive Machines is pushing back the mission of its first lunar lander to mid-February in coordination with launch provider SpaceX, the company said earlier this week. The Houston, Texas-based company said that the new launch window “comes after unfavorable weather conditions resulted in shifts in the SpaceX launch manifest.” The new launch target date, which is a full month after the original January 12-16 window, is due to the mission profile: Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C spacecraft is aiming to land near the lunar south pole, requiring specific lighting conditions that are only present a handful of days each month.

  • CES 2024 Day 2 recap: A wild Rabbit gadget appears while Google offers its own take on Apple software tricks

    Engadget's recap of the most important news out of the second day of CES 2024.

  • WTF is a 'software-defined vehicle?'

    Like any good buzz phrase, “software-defined vehicle” is as straightforward as it is obtuse. If you’re trying to figure out what automakers and suppliers mean by this term — which was all over CES 2024 — you’re in the right place. A software-defined vehicle is a vehicle defined by software — okay, sorry, I can do better than that.

  • Alaska Airlines cancels all 737 Max 9 flights through Jan. 13. Here's what we know about the door plug investigation.

    Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it has decided to cancel all flights on 737 Max 9 airplanes through Saturday.

  • Walmart makes a rare CES appearance to promote AI-powered shopping

    Walmart’s new generative AI-powered search functions will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as through the company’s website.

  • Who knew dogs enjoyed downtempo music?

    Would you subscribe to an AI dog music service?

  • Zoe Care uses existing Wi-Fi signals to detect falls in care homes

    Zoe Care is taking a different approach, by using existing Wi-Fi signals (and the way our bodies change how Wi-Fi reception works) to detect humans and their activities. Using Wi-Fi signals is a pretty cool, non-intrusive solution that addresses the key issues of privacy and ease of use that often plague conventional remote monitoring technologies. The device doubles as a smart plug, and uses a sensor to gather and analyze Wi-Fi signals.

  • What is the '90 Day Dinner,' and how is it affecting relationships?

    One creator is sharing a concept known as the "90 Day Dinner" in hopes of combating loneliness and isolation.

  • Australian Open 2024: How to watch, full tournament schedule, free streaming info and more

    Are you ready for the first tennis grand slam of 2024?

  • HelloFresh review: It's our No. 1 pick for best overall meal kit delivery service in 2024

    We've picked the best meal delivery service for every taste and budget.

  • SEC approves bitcoin ETFs (for real this time)

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the applications of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs in a highly anticipated decision.

  • CES 2024: Everything revealed so far, from Nvidia and Sony to rabbit's pocket AI and the weirdest reveals

    CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.

  • CES 2024: The weirdest tech, gadgets and AI claims from Las Vegas

    CES 2024 is in full swing in Las Vegas. In an era of CES where companies are all-in on the AI hype machine, there are bound to be gadgets and claims that are a little odd, to say the least. Here are the eight strangest gadgets, tech and claims from CES 2024 so far.

  • Gyroglove is a hand-stabilizing glove for people with tremors

    The Gyroglove hand stabilizing glove can help people with tremors regain some independence and control.