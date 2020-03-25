Private prayers and empty funerals: The pandemic is hard on the Middle East faithful

A man sorts donations for families in need in the central Iraqi holy city of Najaf on Wednesday. (Haidar Hamdani / AFP)

Paying no attention to the tenets of social distancing, the abaya-shrouded women — no masks or gloves among them — crowded into the Baghdad square surrounding the shrine to Imam Musa Kadhim.

“I invite China, Italy and Iran," one of the women said to a journalist from a satellite news station. "Those are the three biggest countries to be harmed. … I invite them all to come to the Imam.”

“We’ll run tests on them in this very square," she said. "If they’re not all 100% free of [the novel coronavirus], they can slaughter all of us.”

The woman's devotion was unwavering. But in a time of pandemic, religion, the sanctuary for so many in Iraq and elsewhere in the Middle East, has been hit hard. Its houses of faith — mosques, churches, temples and shrines — have become a front line in the battle by governments to smother the spread of a deadly global virus. So have its rituals, which draw believers to pilgrimages or massive gatherings of communal worship.

A worker disinfects a house in an impoverished neighborhood in Najaf, Iraq, on Monday. (Haidar Hamdani / AFP) More

All are now forbidden.

Much of the religious leadership across the region has acquiesced to the requirements of self-isolation. But others, such as the women at the Kadhim shrine — followers of the Iraqi populist Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr — insist their faith has made them impervious to the disease and may indeed offer the key to its cure.

For those adhering to public health guidelines, it has meant a ravaging of the religious calendar.

Arguably the biggest loss for the Muslims in the region (along with 1.9 billion Muslims worldwide) came early in the crisis: In the first week of March, Saudi Arabia suspended the Umrah, the so-called little pilgrimage, to Mecca and Medina, disrupting the travel plans of millions.

For the first time in recent history, the Kaaba, the black cube-like structure that is Islam’s most important site, was devoid of its pilgrims. Worse, the outbreak now imperils the Hajj, the main pilgrimage that every Muslim must do once in their lifetime and that was set for July. Last year, some 2.5 million people participated. (More than 600,000 have already registered for visas this year.)

A member of the Syrian Civil Defense disinfects the interior of a mosque in the Syrian town of Dana on Sunday. ( Aaref Watad / AFP ) More

That wasn’t all. As March progressed and the number of infected kept climbing, Saudi Arabia extended the suspension to all prayers in mosques. Other Gulf countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Bahrain followed suit.

So too did religious authorities in Egypt, whose 77 million Muslims had until Saturday continued to gather for prayer. There, the coronavirus outbreak had even changed the athan, the call to prayer, a fixed presence in the soundtrack of daily life across the region. It now exhorts believers to “pray at home.”

Even Al Israa wal Miraj in Beirut, which commemorates the prophet Muhammad's night journey and ascension with celebrations in mosques, passed with no fanfare. "We just had an evening athan for it, and that was it," said the caretaker of the mosque in the Zokak al Balat neighborhood.

Christians, who are in the midst of Lent and preparing for Easter, have been affected too. Joining its Muslim counterparts, Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church said over the weekend that it would close churches and suspend Mass “until further notice.”

“This is an important time for us, and no doubt the restrictions affect our faith. Imagine the church’s doors are closed, its courtyards empty," said Father Augustin Helou, spokesman for the Maronite archdiocese of Beirut. "It makes you sad."