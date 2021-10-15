Private Russian company starts trials for new COVID-19 vaccine - TASS

·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian firm said on Friday it had begun trials of the Betuvax-CoV-2 vaccine against COVID-19, the second vaccine of its kind produced by a private Russian company, TASS news agency reported.

The first and second phase trials, held by the Human Stem Cells Institute, will involve 170 people based in the cities of St. Petersburg and Perm and are expected to run until September next year, TASS reported.

Biocad, another private company, began trials for its own vaccine against COVID-19 last month, Interfax reported.

Russia has so far approved vaccines developed by three state institutes, including the two-dose Sputnik V.

Russia was quick to roll out Sputnik V when the pandemic struck last year, but take-up has been slow, with many Russians citing distrust of the authorities and fear of new medical products.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia needed to speed up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19. The country on Friday reported its highest single-day case and death tallies since the start of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting rocks Beirut amid tensions over blast probe

    Gunfire in the Lebanese capital of Beirut killed several Lebanese Shi'ites on Thursday (October 14).Authorities say the attack was aimed at protesters planning to participate in a demonstration called by Hezbollah...to demand the removal of the judge investigating last August's port explosion, whom they accuse of bias.The catastrophe killed more than 200 people and devastated swathes of Beirut. Local television footage showed bullets bouncing off buildings and people running for cover - scenes reminiscent of the 1975-1990 civil war.Civilians were evacuated from buildings close to the gunfire...And a Reuters witness said that at a nearby school, teachers were telling children to lie face down on the ground with their hands on their heads.An army statement reported that the gunfire had targeted protesters as they passed through the Teyouneh traffic circle.An area that divides Christian and Shi'ite Muslim neighborhoods.According to a military source, shooting began from the Christian neighborhood of Ain el-Remmaneh before spiraling into an exchange of fire.Hezbollah and its ally, the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said groups had fired at protesters from rooftops, aiming at their heads. It claims the attack was aimed at dragging Lebanon into conflict.The army deployed heavily in the area, saying it would open fire against any armed person on the road.Hezbollah's al-Manar TV said "two martyrs" and a number of wounded had been taken to a hospital in the Shi'ite southern suburbs.Bursts of gunfire were heard for hours with several explosions - seemingly rocket propelled-grenades fired into the air.The shooting marks some of Lebanon's worst strife in years.Political tensions have been building over the probe, and the standoff over Judge Tarek Bitar's investigation is diverting the newly formed government's attention away from addressing a deepening economic crisis.

  • Moscow says it is first to launch large-scale metro facial ID payment system

    Moscow's sprawling metro network on Friday launched a fare payment system using facial recognition technology at its more than 240 stations, an initiative the authorities said was the first of its kind in the world. Moscow, a city of 12.7 million, has one of the world's largest video-surveillance systems. It has used facial recognition technology to enforce COVID-19 quarantines, and protesters attending political rallies have also said police have used it to make preventive arrests and detentions.

  • Armed clash in Beirut in protest over blast probe

    Several dead after armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organised by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. (Oct. 14)

  • Bulgarian miners march to protect coal industry

    Demonstrators called on the Cabinet to guarantee it would not rush to shut mines and power plants at the Maritsa East lignite coal complex in southern Bulgaria, despite a European Union push to decarbonise the bloc's economy by 2050. Bulgaria needs to set a date when it will phase out power generation from coal if it wants to draw on EU recovery funds and meet the bloc's climate goals. It will defend its target of closing coal-fired plants by 2038 or 2040 - largely in line with the miners' demands.

  • After Alitalia's demise, ITA airline launches with new look

    Italy's new national airline ITA flew its inaugural flights Friday and unveiled its brand and logo, recycling the red, white and green of its Alitalia origins as it tries to chart a new future for the troubled sector. ITA, or Italy Air Transport, officially launched after the bankrupt Alitalia landed its final flights Thursday night, ending a 74-year business history that has been marred in recent years by a series of financial crises. The runup to Alitalia's formal demise was marked by protests and strikes because the much smaller ITA Airways is only hiring around a quarter of Alitalia's more than 10,000 employees.

  • Philippines starts COVID-19 vaccinations for 12-17 year olds

    The Philippines started vaccinating young people aged 12-17 against the coronavirus on Friday, hoping it will enable schools to safely reopen even as the country battles one of Asia's worst COVID-19 outbreaks. The Philippines was among 17 countries globally where schools have been closed for the entirety of the pandemic, according to a September report by the United Nations children's agency UNICEF. The Philippines is prioritising 1.2 million children with existing health conditions and has approved two vaccine brands for minors.

  • Fact check: Image shows Tibetan nuns, not first African settlers to Japan

    A Facebook post falsely claims an image of Tibetan monks depicts African settlers in Japan.

  • Biden banking pick denies communist sympathies, says critics vilifying her because of Kazakh heritage

    President Joe Biden’s pick for a top banking regulatory position said that she was an “anti-communist” while attending school in the Soviet Union and that critics accusing her of radicalism are lashing out against her because of her heritage and gender.

  • Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug – but not for COVID-19

    While ivermectin was originally used to treat river blindness, it has also been repurposed to treat other human parasitic infections. ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty ImagesIvermectin is an over 30-year-old wonder drug that treats life- and sight-threatening parasitic infections. Its lasting influence on global health has been so profound that two of the key researchers in its discovery and development won the Nobel Prize in 2015. I’ve been an infectious disease pharmacist for over 25 years. I’ve als

  • The Workers Won’t Be Coming Back, Covid or Not. Here Are Theories on Where They Went.

    The pandemic has changed attitudes and priorities around work, and there are signs that many have moved on to an alternate economy, writes Lisa Beilfuss.

  • Kayleigh McEnany Attacks Jen Psaki With ‘Least Self-Aware Tweet Ever Written’

    The former Trump White House press secretary earned a blistering two-word rebuke from Mary Trump, the ex-president's niece.

  • Republican Group Trolls Trump With Massive Billboard Reminding Him He's A Loser

    Republicans for Voting Rights takes on the former president in a very visible way.

  • The Melania and Donald You Don't See, According to Ex-Aide: 'I Miss Them and I Hope I Never See Them Again'

    "This book is for the public to read and they can believe, look and decide for themselves if I've been honest," Stephanie Grisham says of her new memoir

  • Andrew McCabe, the former FBI official who was fired under Trump just hours before his retirement, won back his pension in a settlement with the DOJ

    McCabe was fired in 2018 after multiple public attacks from Trump. In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, he alleged the firing was political.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Topless North Korean soldiers displayed a bizarre show of strength to Kim Jong Un by performing dropkicks and lying on glass shards

    North Korean soldiers displayed their martial arts prowess and performed feats of strength for the Supreme Leader and his officials at a defense development exhibition on Monday.

  • Judge orders Trump to sit for a videotaped deposition in case involving protesters who say they were assaulted at a MAGA rally

    Protesters say Trump's security guards assaulted them, but Trump has tried to get out of testifying by claiming he had immunity as president.

  • US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

    Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump's ire, was fired in March 2018 after the Justice Department's inspector general concluded he had authorized the release of information to a newspaper reporter and then misled internal investigators about his role in the leak. The termination by Jeff Sessions, the attorney general at the time, came hours before McCabe was due to retire, denying the FBI official his pension.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t have power to tell businesses they can’t mandate vaccines

    Readers also weigh in on the Legislature’s redistricting maps, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s racist emails and climate change. [Opinion]