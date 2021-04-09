Private sales emerge as obstacle to Senate action on guns

  • President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, departs after speaking about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden, accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • President Joe Biden, adjusts his face mask as he listens to Attorney General Merrick Garland speak about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
1 / 3

Biden

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Attorney General Merrick Garland, left, departs after speaking about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in Congress are trying to pass the first major gun control legislation in more than two decades with the support of President Joe Biden, who said Thursday that it is “long past time” to do so. But they are confronting a potentially insurmountable question over what rules should govern private sales and transfers, including those between friends and extended family, as they seek Republican votes.

A bipartisan Senate compromise that was narrowly defeated eight years ago was focused on expanding checks to sales at gun shows and on the internet. But many Democrats and gun control advocates now want almost all sales and transfers to face a mandatory review, alienating Republicans who say extending the requirements would trample Second Amendment rights.

The dispute has been one of several hurdles in the renewed push for gun-control legislation, despite wide support for extending the checks. A small group of senators have engaged in tentative talks in the wake of recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Colorado, hoping to build on bipartisan proposals from the past. But support from at least 10 Republicans will be needed to get a bill through the Senate, and most are intractably opposed.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator on guns, said he’s been on the phone with Republican colleagues every day “making the case, cajoling, asking my friends to keep an open mind.” In an interview with The Associated Press, he said he’d discussed the negotiations personally with Biden on Thursday and that “he’s ready and willing to get more involved" in the talks.

“I think it’s important to keep the pressure on Congress,” Murphy said.

While pushing lawmakers to do more, Biden announced several executive actions to address gun violence, including new regulations for buyers of “ghost guns” — homemade firearms that usually are assembled from parts and often lack traceable serial numbers. Biden said Congress should act further to expand background checks because “the vast majority of the American people, including gun owners, believe there should be background checks before you purchase a gun.”

Still, the gulf between the two parties on private gun transactions, and a host of other related issues, has only grown since 2013, when Senate Democrats fell five votes short of passing legislation to expand background checks after a gunman killed 20 students and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut. That defeat was a crushing blow to advocates who had hoped for some change, however modest, after the horrific attack.

The compromise legislation, written by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, flamed out again in 2016, after a mass shooting in Orlando.

Starting anew with Biden in the White House, Democrats are focused on legislation passed by the House that would expand background checks to most sales and increase the number of days a buyer has to wait if a background check is not finished. Murphy said there may not be an appetite to pass those House bills without changes, but after talking to most Republicans over the last several weeks he says he has “reason to believe there is a path forward.”

Under current law, background checks are required only when guns are purchased from federally licensed dealers. While there is agreement among some Republican lawmakers, and certainly among many GOP voters, for expanding the background checks, the issue becomes murkier when the sales are informal. Examples include if a hunter wants to sell one of his guns to a friend, for example, or to his neighbor or cousin — or if a criminal wants to sell a gun to another criminal.

Democrats say private sales can lead to gun trafficking.

“What a lot of people don’t know is that people engage in private sales but they do it constantly,” said California Rep. Mike Thompson, the lead sponsor of the House bill. “They could sell hundreds of guns a year, quote-unquote, privately.”

Republicans say that requiring a background check for a sale or transfer between people who know each other would be a bridge too far. Toomey says Democrats won’t get 60 votes if they insist upon it.

“Between the sales that already occur at licensed firearms dealers, all of which require a background check, and what we consider commercial sales — advertised sales, gun shows and on the internet — that covers a vast, vast majority of all transactions,” Toomey said. “And it would be progress if we have background checks for those categories.”

Manchin also opposes the House bill requiring the universal background checks. “I come from a gun culture,” Manchin said in March. “And a law-abiding gun owner would do the right thing, you have to assume they will do the right thing.”

Murphy hinted that Democrats might be willing to compromise somewhat on the scope, saying he is committed to universal background checks, but he won't “let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

The House bill would apply background checks to almost all sales, with certain exceptions — including an inheritance or a “loan or bona fide gift” between close family members. Other exemptions include temporary transfers to people who need a firearm to prevent “imminent death” or are hunting.

The Manchin-Toomey compromise in 2013 included additional measures to lure support from Republicans and the National Rifle Association, which eventually opposed the bill. Those included an expansion of some interstate gun sales and a shorter period for background checks that weren't completed — a deal-breaker for Democrats and gun control groups today.

Christian Heyne, vice president of policy at Brady Campaign, said the advocacy groups “will not allow allow for gun industry carveouts to be part of the next piece of legislation that the Senate votes on.” The bill should be “fundamentally different” than eight years ago, he said, since their movement has “only grown in momentum and strength.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will bring gun legislation to the floor with or without 60 votes, but he has tasked Murphy with trying to reach a deal first. Murphy says that if they could win enough votes on the background checks bill, it could pave the way for even tougher measures like the assault weapons ban Biden has backed.

But most Republicans are unlikely to budge. And the NRA, while weakened by some infighting and financial disputes, is still a powerful force in GOP campaigns.

In a statement, the NRA said the House bills would restrict gun owners’ rights and “our membership has already sent hundreds of thousands of messages to their senators urging them to vote against these bills.”

Recommended Stories

  • Law enforcement efforts and frustrations behind keeping US border safe

    ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports on the halting of the border wall and the frustrations behind President Joe Biden’s alleged mixed messaging.

  • A GOP congressman, a sex-trafficking probe, and a $25 million extortion plot: Here's everything we know about 'Gaetzgate'

    Reports of a sex crimes investigation morphed into an elaborate saga involving ex-government officials and a US hostage who's presumed dead.

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan bill expanding voting access

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Wednesday signed a bipartisan bill that expands voting access in the state. Why it matters: The legislation, passed by the GOP-controlled legislature, comes as Republicans in other states push for more voting restrictions. Last month, Georgia became the first battleground state to pass a law curbing voting access. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState lawmakers have introduced more than 360 restrictive voting or election bills this year, including more than 100 since mid-February, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.Many would disproportionately affect voters of color, as well as those with disabilities. Details: The Kentucky law establishes three days of in-person early voting.It also keeps in place some of the emergency features implemented due to the pandemic, including an online portal for absentee ballot registration, absentee drop boxes and voting centers where residents from any precinct can vote. It establishes a process to cure deficient absentee ballots and requires a gradual switch to equipment that can process paper ballots.The law gives state officials more authority to remove individuals from voter rolls if they have moved away and registered to vote in another state. And it prohibits and penalizes ballot harvesting, among other provisions. Yes, but: "Kentucky already has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country," the Lexington Herald Leader notes. What they're saying: “I firmly believe that we should be making it easier for Kentuckians to vote and participate in the democratic process,” Beshear said in a statement. “This new law represents important first steps to preserve and protect every individual’s right to make their voice heard.”Beshear also said that while he wanted more in the bill, the legislation is a "win for Kentucky." "While some states have stepped in a different direction, I'm really proud of Kentucky."Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, added, "While other states are caught up in partisan division, Kentucky is leading the nation in making it both easier to vote and harder to cheat." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Lt. Gov. unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

    Georgia’s lieutenant governor is unlikely to run for a second term, his chief of staff said Thursday, after he was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s false claims about fraud in the November election. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan may instead take on a greater role with GOP 2.0, a group he co-founded that is trying to help shape the party’s path forward in the post-Trump era, said Duncan’s chief of staff, John Porter. Speaking out against Trump has given Duncan a national platform and won plaudits from moderates and even some Democrats.

  • Groups pressure Senate to end filibuster as Jim Crow relic

    Nearly 150 groups are calling on the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, saying it is a Jim Crow-era relic that can be used to block an upcoming voting rights bill and other priorities, and should be relegated to the “dustbin of history.” In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer obtained by The Associated Press, the organizations indicated the matter takes on fresh urgency after passage of Georgia's more restrictive new elections law. The Senate is poised to consider a sweeping elections and ethics package from Democrats, the “For the People Act,” that would counter the Georgia law and others like it emerging in the states.

  • You’re About To Hear A Lot More About “Ghost Guns” — Here’s Why

    When Joe Biden was inaugurated, he became the president with the most comprehensive gun control plan and background in U.S. history. On Thursday, he unveiled his first action against gun violence: tighter restrictions on homemade “ghost guns” that allow gun owners to sidestep actions including background checks. “This is not a partisan issue among the American people. This is a view by the American people as an American issue,” Biden said in his remarks. “And I’m willing to work with anyone to get these done. And it’s long past time that we act.” But, what exactly are “ghost guns”? The term describes firearms that owners can make themselves using parts, kits, and instruction manuals. Sometimes, these kits include guns that are basically whole: According to Everytown for Gun Safety, unfinished frames and receivers are often marketed as “80%” finished, and according to a former Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) special agent, they’re as easy to build as IKEA furniture. What’s especially dangerous is that, because these kits and parts aren’t legally classified as guns, buyers aren’t obligated to undergo a background check. And because these aren’t sold as guns, they aren’t engraved or stamped with a serial number. This means that they’re completely untraceable, hence the “ghost” part of their name. Biden wants “to see these kits treated as firearms” under the Gun Control Act, and will direct the Department of Justice to take action within 30 days. He didn’t outline exactly how this action will work but said that he wants manufacturers to add serial numbers to kits and run background checks on buyers. In 2019, the ATF reported that around 30% of guns recovered in California didn’t have serial numbers. More than 2,500 ghost guns were linked to criminal cases from 2010 to 2020. “This is not just something for enthusiasts. This has become something for people that are actual practitioners of violence,” Graham Barlowe, an ATF agent, told The Trace. Biden also outlined some of his other priorities, including enacting a nationwide “red flag” law. Under this legislation, a gun owner’s family can petition a court to have their firearms removed if they believe the owner poses a threat to people’s lives, or to their own. “We know red flag laws can have a significant effect in protecting women from domestic violence. And we know red flag laws can stop mass shooters before they can act out their violent plans,” he said. Studies have shown that these laws also help prevent deaths by suicide. Finally, Biden also pushed Congress to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, close the “Charleston” loophole, and pass new background check laws. “This is just a start,” he said. “We have a lot of work to do.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Apparently, Conservatives Don't Like TightsOh No, Major Biden Has Bitten Someone ElseWhat's Up With Those Videos Of Joe Biden Walking?

  • Ohio GOP lieutenant governor faces political test over tweet

    Warming up a crowd with a joke is a trick of the political trade. Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted had, no doubt, used the technique successfully dozens of times before. Husted, 53, was back in southwest Ohio, where he had spent decades as a college football star, business professional and state lawmaker, to kick off a campaign rally for President Donald Trump.

  • Florida tried to direct students to 'practical' careers through state scholarship program. Backlash was swift.

    Despite responding to some backlash, more proposed changes are on the horizon for a scholarship that sends more than 100,000 students to college every year.

  • Biden expected to announce new executive actions on guns

    President Biden is set to announce on Thursday several executive actions to address gun violence, including requiring buyers of "ghost guns" to undergo background checks, several people familiar with the matter told Politico. Ghost guns are homemade or makeshift weapons that do not have serial numbers. Politico reports that it's unclear what additional executive actions might be taken, but gun control advocates who have spoken with White House officials have theorized Biden could announce a ban on firearm purchases for people convicted of domestic violence against their partners and regulations on concealed assault-style firearms. The White House has said it's up to lawmakers to come up with legislation to expand background checks and close loopholes. Biden is also expected to reveal that he will nominate David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, a person familiar with the matter told Politico. Chipman is a former ATF agent who serves as a senior policy advisor at Giffords, a gun control organization founded by former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) after she was shot in 2011. In 2020, at least 19,223 Americans died due to gun violence, up nearly 25 percent from 2019. A senior Biden administration official told Politico the White House has been "working hard from day one to pursue actions to reduce gun violence. We understand the urgency. No one understands the urgency more than the president and we are looking forward to rolling out some of the initial actions we can take." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerSen. Joe Manchin says Jan. 6 Capitol riot 'changed me,' making him more committed to bipartisanshipLate night hosts pick titles for Mike Pence's memoir, catch up on Matt Gaetz's 'sextracurricular activities'

  • 1 Bay Area county left out of orange tier: What went wrong?

    As its neighbors have moved from purple to red to orange, Solano County has been lagging behind. Why? We took a look.

  • Tiger Woods' Ex Has 'Bent Over Backwards' So Their Kids Can Visit Him

    It’s been six weeks since Tiger Woods was seriously injured in a car crash in California, where he initially did not want his children to visit him in the hospital. But now that the pro golfer is back home in Florida, he is seeing his kids frequently, thanks to ex-wife Elin Nordegren. A source recently […]

  • ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Max Osinski Joins Season 2 Of AMC Spinoff As Recurring

    EXCLUSIVE: Max Osinski (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Shameless) is set for a recurring role on the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second stand-alone series in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise. The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of […]

  • B117 Variant Is Spreading Fast AF In Canada, Forcing Schools To Close

    Toronto, Canada’s largest city, immediately suspended all in person learning for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

  • Mark Steyn pushes back on Biden's 'gun grab' by executive order

    'Fox News Primetime' host says the more Biden 'insists nothing he's doing impinges on the second amendment, the more ammo sales go through the roof'

  • A huge trove of credit card records and Social Security numbers just got hacked

    Not a week goes by anymore, it seems like, when we don’t have multiple hacks to report on, as well as a fresh data breach or systems intrusion on the part of attackers constantly probing for weaknesses anywhere that consumer records are stored. Many of these episodes garner headlines simply because of the scale of the data breach and the target of the attack. Facebook is one example of this, as the social network is still facing an onslaught of criticism online over the revelation from this past weekend that the company has suffered yet another embarrassingly massive data leak -- encompassing personal information from more than 533 million Facebook users across 106 countries. Meantime, hackers themselves are also getting hacked, as word of a separate breach at a hub for stolen data has also just been reported. Threat research firm Group-IB posted a report on Thursday documenting how Swarmshop -- described as a "neighborhood" store for stolen personal and payment records, such as credit card data -- saw a major cache of its user and administrator data leaked online to another underground hacker forum. Appropriately, the title of the Group-IB report summarizing what happened here is “What Goes Around Comes Around,” but make no mistake -- there’s just as good of a chance that your data may be caught up in this as there is that hackers acquired stolen data on other hackers. According to the report on this hack, the Swarmshop database that was posted on a different underground forum contained 12,344 records of the card shop administrators, sellers, and buyers. That’s per a Twitter thread from Group-IB, which goes on to note that this database also “exposed all compromised data traded on the website, including 623,036 payment card records, 498 sets of online banking account credentials and 69,592 sets of US Social Security Numbers and Canadian Social Insurance Numbers.” https://twitter.com/GroupIB_GIB/status/1380148367825731585 Given the nature of the treasure trove of data that Swarmshop represents, it should probably come as no surprise that this is also not the first time that the stolen data hub has found itself in the crosshairs of other cybercriminals. In January 2020, the site’s records were leaked on an underground forum, reportedly by a user motivated by revenge. Meantime, here’s what else we know about this new hack -- the data dump included records on more than 623,000 payment cards, almost 63% of which were issued by US banks. “While underground forums get hacked from time to time, cardshop breaches do not happen very often,” Group-IB CTO Dmitry Volkov said. “In addition to buyers’ and sellers’ data, such breaches expose massive amounts of compromised payment and personal information of regular users. Although the source remains unknown, it must be one of those revenge hacks cases. This is a major reputation hit for the card shop as all the sellers lost their goods and personal data. The shop is unlikely to restore its status.”

  • Opinion: MLB cruising to victory in culture war over All-Star Game move from Atlanta

    As the corporate “mob” grows in voicing its disapproval, it becomes easier to understand how Manfred’s decision was executed swiftly and unilaterally.

  • Stephen Silas credits Luka Doncic for becoming Rockets head coach

    With Luka Doncic as the star player and Stephen Silas effectively the offensive coordinator, the 2019-20 Mavericks finished the regular season as the most efficient offense in NBA history. With Luka Doncic as the star player and Stephen Silas effectively the offensive coordinator, the 2019-20 Mavericks finished the regular season as the most efficient offense in NBA history. Shortly after that season ended, Silas earned his first NBA head coaching job, which he still holds today with the Rockets. Shortly after that season ended, Silas earned his first NBA head coaching job, which he still holds today with the Rockets.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • 5 Investigates: 'Ghost Guns' have proliferated in Massachusetts

    The president is giving the Justice Department 30 days to come up with rules to stop the proliferation of the so-called ghost guns.