Private school administrator in Fulton County arrested on child porn charges

An administrator at a private school in Sandy Springs is now behind bars.

Christopher Winslow, the Chief Financial Officer at the Mount Vernon School, was arrested on Thursday, according to jail records.

Sandy Springs police say Winslow was in possession of child sexual abuse material. He was arrested at 6:30 a.m. and charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators say they are working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to identify the children seen in the images.

Winslow’s current status with the Mount Vernon School is unclear.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school for comment, and is waiting to her back.

Winslow is still being held in the Fulton County Jail.

