Private school apologises to Black students following allegations of racism on Instagram

Louise Hall
·2 min read
&lt;p&gt;A protester carries a Black Lives Matter flag shortly before the start of a dawn to dusk curfew following the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriffs last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, US 27 April, 2021&lt;/p&gt; (REUTERS)

A protester carries a Black Lives Matter flag shortly before the start of a dawn to dusk curfew following the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriffs last week, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, US 27 April, 2021

(REUTERS)

Officials at a private school in Connecticut have offered an apology to students after a social media account levied a number of allegations of racism against Black students.

An anonymous Instagram account, @BlackAtKing, began posting anonymous allegations against the King School in Stamford, Connecticut, and its staff members last year, making accusations of racial bias and discrimination.

According to the Connecticut Post, the campaign begun in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Among a host of accusations on the account, respondents alleged that there had been instances of racial slurs, double standards for Black students, and “whitewashing” of issues that had been raised.

Months after the account’s creation, a letter obtained by the Post has shown King’s administration and the board of trustees apologising for the experiences of Black students at the school this month.

In the letter, which was released amid the trial of Chauvin, who was later convicted of Floyd’s killing, the school says: “We deeply regret and apologise for the pain suffered by anyone within our walls.”

The newspaper stipulated that King School officials have declined to respond to any specific allegations shared on the forum. The Independent has reached out to the school for comment.

The document outlines actions taken following “sincere consideration to the eye-opening and heartbreaking testimonies shared in various forums.”

It reads: “The painful stories that we heard from members of our school community and the social unrest that took place during the summer of 2020 led us to take a deep look within ourselves, confront the mistakes of the past, and enact change.”

The school shared that it had hired a law firm to investigate the accusations, as well as identify ways to make the institution more inclusive and diverse.

“The firm’s work looked into allegations that involved some members of the King community and informed the work that we have conducted and that we will continue to do,” they said.

When questioned about accusations in the social media posts a school spokesman told the Post that King School officials would not be commenting and referred the newspaper to the letter.

The letter said that the school could not “as a rule, provide details about personnel matters” but said that the “review was designed to help our community move forward”.

“Our goal to become a more inclusive school and an anti-racist institution will require us to work to ensure a safe space for every member of our community – especially for those who belong to communities of colour,” the letter said.

Read More

Federal investigators raid Rudy Giuliani’s NYC apartment over Ukraine dealings

Biden joint session address - live: Majority back president as GOP admits they don’t know what to do with him

White House blasts comedian Joe Rogan after he tells young people to skip the vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin’s violent track record as a police officer long preceded killing George Floyd

    While Derek Chauvin will face the consequences for the killing of George Floyd, this was not the first time Chauvin used excessive force during his career as a police officer.

  • Police officer who nearly died in Capitol riot hits out at right for ‘whitewashing’ the insurrection

    Trump supporters were ‘trying to kill me to accomplish their goal’, says injured police veteran

  • Elderly black librarian dragged by hair from car by white police officer

    ‘The officers need to be held accountable for what they did to me so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,’ says Stephanie Bottom

  • Biden's first 100 days: COVID-19, jobs, foreign policy, immigration, guns and dogs

    U.S. President Joe Biden completes 100 days in office on Friday, April 30. Judging a president's performance after 100 days in office is an American political tradition that historians say began with Franklin Roosevelt's first term in 1933, when he embarked on a rapid-fire rollout of measures to counter the Great Depression. Biden's major COVID-19 promise was 100 million shots in Americans' arms by his first 100 days in office.

  • Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

    ‘She’s calling the shots here. I know this,’ Ms Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Tuesday. Twitter was not so sure

  • Florida private schools bans teachers from getting Covid vaccine, citing baseless conspiracy theory

    ‘Children shouldn’t be around teachers who are vaccinated,’ institution reportedly says

  • I was a victim of child abuse and I have something to say to Tucker Carlson

    The Fox News host has recommended that people ‘call CPS’ if they see children playing with masks outside. Saying such things on national television isn’t just absurd — it’s dangerous

  • Man hits lottery prize just in time. Popular NC scratch-off game is about to end.

    North Carolina man scratches off big lottery prize in popular Gold Rush game that is about to end.

  • A Miami Private School Won’t Let Vaccinated Teachers Near Students

    Staff at a Miami private school are facing a threat to their employment if they choose to get a coronavirus vaccine. One of the school’s co-founders informed staff “with a very heavy heart” — citing false information — that if they get vaccinated, they will not be welcome in classrooms or around students. “We cannot allow recently vaccinated people to be near our students until more information is known,” said Centner Academy co-founder Leila Centner in a letter sent to staff. In the letter, Centner referred to the vaccine as “experimental.” She then gave employees an ultimatum: Inform the school if they’ve already been vaccinated so they could be kept distanced from students, or wait until the end of the school year to get inoculated. “If you want to get the vaccine, please wait until the school year ends and you will not be able to return to school until clinical trials are complete,” the letter reads, “(If a position is still available at that time).” Centner is also requiring faculty and staff to fill out a “confidential” form revealing whether they have already received the vaccine or intend to get it. In the form is a caveat: Employees must “acknowledge the school will take legal measures needed to protect the students if it is determined that I have not answered these questions accurately.” But what is perhaps most concerning is that in her letter to staff, Centner cited disproven information to justify the school’s new policy, suggesting that “reports have surfaced recently of non-vaccinated people being negatively impacted by interacting with people who have been vaccinated.” In a follow-up letter on Monday, Centner claimed that the coronavirus vaccine has a negative impact on fertility and menstruation, writing that vaccinated individuals “may be transmitting something” to unvaccinated people. “Even among our own population, we have at least three women with menstrual cycles impacted after having spent time with a vaccinated person,” Centner wrote. Centner doubled down on this in a statement to Refinery29. “Anecdotally, tens of thousands of women all over the world have recently been reporting adverse reproductive issues simply from being in close proximity with those who have received any one of the COVID-19 injections, e.g., irregular menses, bleeding, miscarriages, post-menopausal hemorrhaging, and amenorrhea (complete loss of menstruation),” she wrote. More than 140 million people in the U.S. have received one of the coronavirus vaccines, reports The New York Times. At present, none of the approved COVID-19 vaccines used in the U.S. have been linked to infertility, miscarriages, or any other adverse effects on women’s reproductive health. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages pregnant people to get the vaccine after observing “no safety concerns” among 35,000 women who were vaccinated during their third trimester. This anti-vaccination stance is reportedly not unusual for the Centner Academy and its founders. Support for “medical freedom from mandated vaccines” is prominently advertised on the Academy’s website. The school has also posted guidance to help parents file for exemptions to other state-required vaccinations. Co-founders David and Leila Centner identify themselves as “health freedom advocates.” Both donated heavily to the Republican Party and the Trump reelection campaign, reports The Times. In January, they invited prominent anti-vaccine advocate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., to speak at the school, which returned to in-person teaching back in September. As educators, these two are directly harming their staff and the people who attend their school. This is a prime example of just how pervasive vaccine misinformation can be — and the real-life consequences that come with it. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Tucker Carlson Calls Kids Wearing Face Masks AbuseRepublican Men Are Refusing The COVID VaccineHow Clubhouse Became A Haven For Anti-Vaxxers

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Native American Nonprofit Calls on CNN to Fire Rick Santorum: ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’

    “Rick Santorum is fueling white supremacy by erasing the history of Native peoples,” Crystal Echo Hawk, the founder of IllumiNative, says IllumiNative, a nonprofit focused on challenging negative narratives about Native Americans, called on CNN to fire Rick Santorum on Monday after he dismissed Native culture and said there was “nothing” in the U.S. before colonizers arrived. “Rick Santorum perpetuated a myth that whitewashes American history and attempts to erase Native peoples,” Crystal Echo Hawk, the founder and executive director of IllumiNative, said in a statement. “American history that does not include Native peoples is a lie and Rick Santorum is fueling white supremacy by erasing the history of Native peoples. CNN should not give Rick Santorum a national platform where he can spew this type of ignorance and bigotry against communities of color on air. Allowing him to spread racism and white supremacy to the American public is reckless and irresponsible.” “CNN must do more to include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming and fire Rick Santorum,” Echo Hawk continued. Also Read: ‘Rutherford Falls’ Creator on How Terry’s Casino Speech Avoids a ‘Monolith’ View of Native Americans A spokesperson for CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last week, Santorum gave a speech for the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth group, in which he claimed there “isn’t much Native American culture in American culture” and said colonizers “birthed a nation from nothing.” A video clip of his speech went viral Monday on social media, leading to public backlash against Santorum. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” the former Pennsylvania senator and CNN political commentator said. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty.” In her statement on Monday, Echo Hawk pushed back on Santorum’s baseless claim that Native culture isn’t present in “American culture.” “The contributions of Native Americans are everywhere — our history, our land, and our culture are so important and meaningful that they were stolen by the very people who came to these shores,” she said. “Despite these attempts to erase us, we continue to thrive.” Read original story Native American Nonprofit Calls on CNN to Fire Rick Santorum: ‘Reckless and Irresponsible’ At TheWrap

  • With passage of anti-protest law, Joy Reid says Ron DeSantis is acting like George Wallace

    With the passage of an anti-protest law, Joy says, “DeSantis is actually governing like the former Alabama Governor … George Wallace made no secret of what he would do to protesters if they were lying in the street in front of his car.”

  • A South Florida contractor ‘skirted’ overtime pay laws, owed workers $240,000, feds say

    A Boynton Beach contractor “skirted federal overtime laws,” the U.S. Department of Labor said, and owed workers $240,497 in earned back pay.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘heartbroken’ as she is again denied bail

    Alleged sex trafficker claims she is suffering sleep loss and ‘intimidation’ by jail guards

  • ‘Child abuse, really?’: Dr Fauci responds to Tucker Carlson criticism of face coverings for children

    ‘I think that’s self-evident that that’s bizarre,’ says chief medical adviser of Fox News anchor

  • Northern Ireland First Minister Foster to step down after party revolt

    BELFAST (Reuters) -Arlene Foster is to step down as Northern Ireland's First Minister at the end of June, bowing to pressure from members of her Democratic Unionist Party unhappy at her leadership over Brexit and social issues. Her announcement adds to instability in the British province, where angry young pro-British loyalists rioted in recent weeks over the perceived growing power of Irish nationalists and post-Brexit trade barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom. Foster, who took power in 2016, said in a statement that she would also step down as party leader on May 28.

  • Donald Trump blasts Liz Cheney’s polling as ‘sooo low’ calling her a ‘warmongering fool’

    Wyoming Republican representative voted to impeach former president in January

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Man dies after being pinned to the ground for five minutes by California police

    City of Alameda release 911 audio and body camera footage of police altercation

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’